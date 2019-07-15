Luby's Hires Industry Veterans to Lead Marketing and IT Departments

HOUSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced today the hiring of two industry veteran leaders to fill management positions. David Greenberg named Vice President of Marketing and John Holzem named Vice President of Information Technology (IT).

Chris Pappas, President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to welcome David and John to the Luby's management team - two highly qualified and extremely talented industry veterans to lead our marketing and IT departments, respectively. Both are seasoned leaders in their areas of expertise and are uniquely qualified. Not only do they strengthen our leadership bench, they undoubtedly will add value to the iconic Luby's and Fuddruckers brands. Attracting such talent to our management team is a boost of confidence for both our brands and operational initiatives."

David Greenberg, vice president of marking brings more than 30 years of restaurant and consumer products marketing, produce innovation and brand management experience to Luby's. Greenberg has a demonstrated record of successful restaurant marketing campaigns across numerous national brands throughout the fast food and casual dining categories. Over the span of his impressive marketing career he has worked with notable national brands such as Bob Evans Restaurants, Jack in the Box, Wendy's, TGI Friday's and Burger King, among others. Greenberg is a graduate of Northwestern University and has an MBA from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

John Holzem is an experienced IT foodservice executive that specializes in leveraging technology investments and driving operational efficiencies with process improvements. Holzem has more than 30 years of experience at Sysco Corporation, where he was most recently Vice President of Business Technology. While at Sysco, Holzem centralized IT data centers into a hosted strategy model and served on several of Sysco's executive committees, including the Enterprise Risk Management Committee and Corporate Tactical Support Team, which focused on emergency response, business continuity and disaster recovery.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates 130 restaurants nationally as of June 5, 2019: 80 Luby's Cafeterias, 49 Fuddruckers, one Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. Luby's is the franchisor for 107 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 32 sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

