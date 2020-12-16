Luby's, Inc. Signs Agreement To Franchise 13 Company Owned Fuddruckers Stores

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. ("Luby's" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUB), today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement to franchise 13 of its currently Company owned Fuddruckers stores to Black Titan Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of successful food service entrepreneur Nicholas M. Perkins. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pursuant to the transaction, Black Titan Holdings, LLC will purchase the assets of the Company at the 13 locations listed below and become one of the largest Fuddruckers franchisees in the United States. It is currently anticipated that, following the closing of the transaction, almost all employees will be offered positions to remain at those store locations. It is not expected that there will be any disruption of business at these locations as a result of the transaction.

The locations covered by this transaction include:

Arizona

Glendale, AZ

Superstition Springs, Mesa, AZ

Phoenix, AZ

Tempe, AZ

Kansas

Kansas City, KS

Missouri

Sunset Plaza, St. Louis, MO

Texas

Copperfield, Houston, TX

MacGregor, Houston, TX

Tidwell, Houston, TX

Kingwood, TX

Stafford, TX

Creekside, Tomball, TX

Virginia

Woodbridge, VA

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur within the next 90 days and is subject to customary industry conditions to closing. The transaction is not subject to a financing contingency.

The Company commented that it is pleased to place these locations into new hands enabling the many loyal Fuddruckers customers at these locations to continue enjoying the famous Fuddruckers offerings they have come to enjoy over the years. The Company believes it is a positive signal to the marketplace that there has been interest in the Fuddruckers brand and its operations.

"I am excited about becoming one of the largest Fuddruckers franchisees in the United States. A Fuddruckers hamburger, in my opinion, has always been the standard by which all other hamburgers should be judged. Fuddruckers has a tremendously loyal customer base that is passionate about the brand and the products they sell every day. I look forward to developing lasting relationships with the Fuddruckers employees, customers, and vendor partners. I am keenly focused on the future of this tremendous legacy brand and building upon its rich history," said Nicholas M. Perkins, President of Black Titan Investment Corporation.

This transaction is part of the execution of the previously announced Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution of Luby's, Inc., where ultimately, the net proceeds from sales of all Company assets, after expenses and liabilities, will be distributed to Luby's stockholders.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

About Black Titan Holdings, LLC

Black Titan Holdings, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Titan Investment Corporation, the special purpose entity that will solely operate Fuddruckers Franchises. The Company is affiliated with Nicholas M. Perkins, an accomplished food industry entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in multi-unit contract food service and restaurant operations dedicated to delivery of excellent customer service, high quality food, and memorable experiences

