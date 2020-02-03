Luby's Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Feb 03, 2020, 08:30 ET
HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's") today announced unaudited financial results for its sixteen-week first quarter fiscal 2020 referred to as "first quarter." Comparisons in this earnings release are for the first quarter compared to the sixteen-week first quarter fiscal 2019.
Same-Store Sales Year-Over-Year Comparison
|
Q1
2020
|
Q1
2019
|
Luby's Cafeterias
|
1.7%
|
(3.0)%
|
Fuddruckers
|
0.1%
|
(11.2)%
|
Combo locations (1)
|
6.6%
|
(11.1)%
|
Cheeseburger in Paradise
|
(1.0)%
|
(0.6)%
|
Total same-store sales (2)
|
1.7%
|
(5.5)%
|
(1)
|
Combo locations consist of a side-by-side Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers Restaurant at one property location.
|
(2)
|
Luby's includes a restaurant's sales results into the same-store sales calculation in the quarter after that store has been open for six complete consecutive quarters. In the first quarter, there were 72 Luby's Cafeterias locations, 34 Fuddruckers locations, all six Combo locations, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise location that met the definition of same-stores.
First Quarter Restaurant Sales:
($ thousands)
|
Restaurant Brand
|
Q1
2020
|
Q1
2019
|
Change
($)
|
Change
(%)
|
Luby's Cafeterias
|
$
|
60,785
|
$
|
62,643
|
$
|
(1,858)
|
(3.0)%
|
Combo locations
|
6,359
|
5,964
|
395
|
6.6%
|
Luby's cafeteria segment
|
67,144
|
68,607
|
(1,463)
|
(2.1)%
|
Fuddruckers restaurants segment
|
15,569
|
21,533
|
(5,964)
|
(27.7)%
|
Cheeseburger in Paradise segment
|
845
|
959
|
(114)
|
(11.9)%
|
Total Restaurant Sales
|
$
|
83,558
|
$
|
91,099
|
$
|
(7,541)
|
(8.3)%
|
Note: Luby's Cafeterias store count reduced from 78 at Q1 2019 start to 72 at Q1 2020 end; Fuddruckers store count reduced from 54 at Q1 2019 start to 34 at Q1 2020 end; Combo location count at six (12 restaurants) at Q1 2019 start and at Q1 2020 end; Cheeseburger in Paradise store count reduced from two at Q1 2019 start to one at Q1 2020 end.
Restaurant Counts:
|
August 28,
|
FY20 Q1
|
FY20 Q1
|
December 18,
|
Luby's Cafeterias(1)
|
79
|
—
|
(1)
|
78
|
Fuddruckers Restaurants(1)
|
44
|
—
|
(4)
|
40
|
Cheeseburger in Paradise
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Total
|
124
|
—
|
(5)
|
119
|
(1)
|
Includes 6 restaurants that are part of Combo locations
Conference Call
Luby's will host a conference call on February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss further its first quarter fiscal 2020 results. To access the call live, dial (412) 902-0030 and use the access code 13697984# at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or listen live over the Internet by visiting the events page in the investor relations section of www.lubysinc.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through February 10, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the access code 13697984#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 90 days on the "Investors" section of the Company's website.
About Luby's
Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates 119 restaurants nationally as of December 18, 2019: 78 Luby's Cafeterias, 40 Fuddruckers, one Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. Luby's is the franchisor for 97 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 33 sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including the statements under the caption "Outlook" and any other statements regarding scheduled openings of units, scheduled closures of units, sales of assets, expected proceeds from the sale of assets, expected levels of capital expenditures, effects of food commodity costs, anticipated financial results in future periods and expectations of industry conditions.
Luby's cautions readers that various factors could cause its actual financial and operational results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made from time-to-time in news releases, reports, proxy statements, registration statements, and other written communications, as well as oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Luby's. The following factors, as well as any other cautionary language included in this press release, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause Luby's actual results to differ materially from the expectations Luby's describes in such forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions; the impact of competition; our operating initiatives; fluctuations in the costs of commodities, including beef, poultry, seafood, dairy, cheese and produce; increases in utility costs, including the costs of natural gas and other energy supplies; changes in the availability and cost of labor; the seasonality of Luby's business; changes in governmental regulations, including changes in minimum wages; the effects of inflation; the availability of credit; unfavorable publicity relating to operations, including publicity concerning food quality, illness or other health concerns or labor relations; the continued service of key management personnel; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Luby's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
|
Luby's, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 18,
2019
|
December 19,
2018
|
(16 weeks)
|
(16 weeks)
|
SALES:
|
Restaurant sales
|
$
|
83,558
|
$
|
91,099
|
Culinary contract services
|
9,774
|
9,496
|
Franchise revenue
|
1,707
|
2,224
|
Vending revenue
|
110
|
99
|
TOTAL SALES
|
95,149
|
102,918
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
Cost of food
|
23,942
|
25,083
|
Payroll and related costs
|
32,134
|
34,513
|
Other operating expenses
|
14,794
|
16,502
|
Occupancy costs
|
4,990
|
5,875
|
Opening costs
|
12
|
33
|
Cost of culinary contract services
|
8,948
|
8,815
|
Cost of franchise operations
|
565
|
273
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,762
|
4,903
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
10,158
|
10,010
|
Other charges
|
1,238
|
1,214
|
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
|
1,110
|
1,227
|
Net loss on disposition of property and equipment
|
30
|
149
|
Total costs and expenses
|
101,683
|
108,597
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
(6,534)
|
(5,679)
|
Interest income
|
23
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
(1,962)
|
(1,713)
|
Other income, net
|
240
|
30
|
Loss before income taxes and discontinued operations
|
(8,233)
|
(7,362)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
94
|
121
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(8,327)
|
(7,483)
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
(11)
|
(6)
|
NET LOSS
|
$
|
(8,338)
|
$
|
(7,489)
|
Loss per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
Assuming dilution
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
Loss per share from discontinued operations:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
Assuming dilution
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
Net loss per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
Assuming dilution
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
30,054
|
30,059
|
Assuming dilution
|
30,054
|
30,059
The following table contains information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations expressed as a percentage of sales. Percentages may not total due to rounding.
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 18,
2019
|
December 19,
2018
|
(16 weeks)
|
(16 weeks)
|
Restaurant sales
|
87.8
|
%
|
88.5
|
%
|
Culinary contract services
|
10.3
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
Franchise revenue
|
1.8
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
Vending revenue
|
0.1
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
TOTAL SALES
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
(As a percentage of restaurant sales)
|
Cost of food
|
28.7
|
%
|
27.5
|
%
|
Payroll and related costs
|
38.5
|
%
|
37.9
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
17.7
|
%
|
18.1
|
%
|
Occupancy costs
|
6.0
|
%
|
6.4
|
%
|
Vending revenue
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
Store level profit
|
9.3
|
%
|
10.1
|
%
|
(As a percentage of total sales)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
9.0
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
Marketing and advertising expenses
|
1.7
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
10.7
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
Luby's, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
December 18,
2019
|
August 28,
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
3,734
|
$
|
3,640
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
9,646
|
9,116
|
Trade accounts and other receivables, net
|
10,471
|
8,852
|
Food and supply inventories
|
2,556
|
3,432
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,350
|
2,355
|
Total current assets
|
27,757
|
27,395
|
Property held for sale
|
16,488
|
16,488
|
Assets related to discontinued operations
|
1,813
|
1,813
|
Property and equipment, net
|
119,202
|
121,743
|
Intangible assets, net
|
16,349
|
16,781
|
Goodwill
|
514
|
514
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
24,781
|
—
|
Other assets
|
1,002
|
1,266
|
Total assets
|
$
|
207,906
|
$
|
186,000
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
7,553
|
$
|
8,465
|
Liabilities related to discontinued operations
|
25
|
14
|
Current portion of credit facility debt
|
3,399
|
—
|
Operating lease liabilities-current
|
5,921
|
—
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
26,251
|
24,475
|
Total current liabilities
|
43,149
|
32,954
|
Credit facility debt
|
45,629
|
45,439
|
Operating lease liabilities-noncurrent
|
24,235
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
844
|
6,577
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
113,857
|
$
|
84,970
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock, $0.32 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued were 30,646,588 and 30,478,972, respectively; shares outstanding were 30,146,588 and 29,978,972, at December 18, 2019 and August 28, 2019 respectively
|
9,807
|
9,753
|
Paid-in capital
|
35,146
|
34,870
|
Retained earnings
|
53,871
|
61,182
|
Less cost of treasury stock, 500,000 shares
|
(4,775)
|
(4,775)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
94,049
|
101,030
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
207,906
|
$
|
186,000
|
Luby's, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 18,
2019
|
December 19,
2018
|
(16 weeks)
|
(16 weeks)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,338)
|
$
|
(7,489)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Provision for asset impairments and net losses on property sales
|
1,140
|
1,376
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,762
|
4,903
|
Amortization of debt issuance cost
|
339
|
449
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
366
|
439
|
Cash used in operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(2,731)
|
(322)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts and other receivables
|
(1,549)
|
733
|
Decrease (increase) in food and supply inventories
|
369
|
(123)
|
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
804
|
1,881
|
Decrease in operating lease assets
|
1,922
|
—
|
Decrease in operating lease liabilities
|
(2,313)
|
—
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
1,367
|
(912)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(2,131)
|
1,257
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from disposal of assets and property held for sale
|
149
|
171
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(694)
|
(1,119)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(545)
|
(948)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Revolver borrowings
|
3,300
|
18,506
|
Revolver repayments
|
—
|
(38,500)
|
Proceeds from term loan
|
—
|
58,400
|
Term loan repayments
|
—
|
(19,506)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
—
|
(3,155)
|
Taxes paid on equity withheld
|
—
|
(8)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
3,300
|
15,737
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
624
|
16,046
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
12,756
|
3,722
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
13,380
|
$
|
19,768
|
Cash paid for:
|
Income taxes, net of (refunds)
|
$
|
(17)
|
$
|
29
|
Interest
|
1,302
|
1,637
Store Level Profit
Although store level profit, defined as restaurant sales plus vending revenue, less cost of food, payroll and related costs, other operating expenses, and occupancy costs, is a non-GAAP measure, we believe its presentation is useful because it explicitly shows the results of our most significant reportable segments. The following table reconciles between store level profit, a non-GAAP measure to loss from continuing operations, a GAAP measure:
|
($ thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 18,
2019
|
December 19,
2018
|
(16 weeks)
|
(16 weeks)
|
Store level profit
|
$
|
7,808
|
$
|
9,225
|
Plus:
|
Sales from culinary contract services
|
9,774
|
9,496
|
Sales from franchise operations
|
1,707
|
2,224
|
Less:
|
Opening costs
|
12
|
33
|
Cost of culinary contract services
|
8,948
|
8,815
|
Cost of franchise operations
|
565
|
273
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,762
|
4,903
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
10,158
|
10,010
|
Other charges
|
1,238
|
1,214
|
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
|
1,110
|
1,227
|
Net loss on disposition of property and equipment
|
30
|
149
|
Interest income
|
(23)
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
1,962
|
1,713
|
Other income, net
|
(240)
|
(30)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
94
|
121
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
$
|
(8,327)
|
$
|
(7,483)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excluding net loss (gain) on disposing of property and equipment, provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings, other charges, non-cash compensation expense, franchise taxes, and decrease / (increase) in fair value of derivatives.
Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors in valuing the Company and evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our results to other competitors. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as computed by other companies. These measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute or superior to other GAAP performance measures.
|
($ thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 18,
2019
|
December 19,
2018
|
(16 weeks)
|
(16 weeks)
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
$
|
(8,327)
|
$
|
(7,483)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,762
|
4,903
|
Provision for income taxes
|
94
|
121
|
Interest expense
|
1,962
|
1,713
|
Interest income
|
(23)
|
—
|
Other charges
|
1,238
|
1,214
|
Net loss on disposition of property and equipment
|
30
|
149
|
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
|
1,110
|
1,227
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
366
|
425
|
Franchise taxes
|
55
|
67
|
Increase in fair value of derivative
|
—
|
88
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
267
|
$
|
2,424
SOURCE Luby's, Inc.
