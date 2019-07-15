Luby's Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

HOUSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's") today announced unaudited financial results for its twelve-week third quarter fiscal 2019 referred to as "third quarter." Comparisons in this earnings release are for the third quarter compared to third quarter fiscal 2018.

Third Quarter Key Metrics

Same-store sales decreased 4.0%

Culinary Contract Services sales increased by 14% to $7.6 million , up from $6.6 million and segment profit increased $0.2 million with margins above 10%

, up from and segment profit increased with margins above 10% Five company owned Fuddruckers restaurants were re-franchised.

Loss from continuing operations of $5.3 million compared to loss of $14.1 million in the third quarter fiscal 2018

compared to loss of in the third quarter fiscal 2018 Store level profit as a percent of restaurant sales was 10.2%, up from 8.5% -- a 170 basis points improvement (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.3 million (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)

Chris Pappas, President and CEO, commented, "Our turn-around plan is two-fold: establishing appropriate cost structures for our business and growing guest traffic and sales. We continue to make progress in efficiently managing restaurant-level costs, resulting in a store level profit improvement, despite the decline in same-store sales in the third quarter. However, we recognize that our turn-around depends on growing guest traffic and sales. While our same-store sales have not yet achieved the improvement we are striving for, we do see a number of positive developments based on our recent efforts and initiatives aimed at growing guest traffic. For instance, at our cafeteria brand, guest traffic has continually trended better throughout the current fiscal year. At both of our core brands, we are providing menu price points that offer compelling everyday value options starting in the $7.00 to $9.00 range, while still including additional premium offerings at higher price points. This value orientation is helping to improve our guest traffic trends and will be central to growing sales.

Our culinary contract services business added seven net new locations compared to last year, which are generating incremental sales and profit. This continues to be a terrific segment of our business with significant growth potential. We continue to pursue new clients for our signature offering. In our Fuddruckers franchise system, we made solid progress on our plans to transition to a primarily franchise model outside our core Houston, Texas market: five locations in the San Antonio market transitioned from company-operated restaurants to franchise-operated locations.

Through the leadership of our chief operating officer, Todd Coutee, the re-alignment of team members into the right positions is substantially complete in restaurant operations. The restaurant leadership team and the entire organization are fully focused on increasing guest traffic by driving restaurant and guest service initiatives to delight our guests. We are putting all the pieces in place so that when we turn the corner and return to sales growth, we are better positioned for future profitability."

2019 Same-Store Sales Year-Over-Year Comparison



Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 YTD 2019 Luby's Cafeterias (3.0)% (2.2)% (3.1)% (2.8)% Fuddruckers (11.2)% (5.3)% (6.1)% (8.0)% Combo locations (1) (11.1)% (7.1)% (4.8)% (8.1)% Cheeseburger in Paradise (0.6)% (3.1)% (4.4)% (2.6)% Total same-store sales (2) (5.5)% (3.3)% (4.0)% (4.4)%

(1) Combo locations consist of a side-by-side Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers Restaurant at one property location. (2) Luby's includes a restaurant's sales results into the same-store sales calculation in the quarter after that store has been open for six complete consecutive quarters. In the third quarter, there were 74 Luby's Cafeterias locations, 43 Fuddruckers locations, all six Combo locations, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise location that met the definition of same-stores.

Third Quarter Restaurant Sales:

($ thousands)

Restaurant Brand Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change ($) Change (%) Luby's Cafeterias $ 45,062

$ 49,067

$ (4,005)

(8.2) % Fuddruckers 15,312

20,622

(5,310)

(25.7) % Combo locations 4,591

4,821

(230)

(4.8) % Cheeseburger in Paradise 778

3,293

(2,515)

(76.4) % Other Revenue (132)

—

(132)



Total Restaurant Sales $ 65,611

$ 77,803

$ (12,192)

(15.7) %

Note: Luby's Cafeterias store count reduced from 80 at Q3 2018 start to 74 at Q3 2019 end; Fuddruckers store count reduced from 61 at Q3 2018 start to 43 at Q3 2019 end; Combo location count at six (12 restaurants) at Q3 2018 start and at Q3 2019 end; Cheeseburger in Paradise store count reduced from seven at Q3 2018 start to one at Q3 2019 end.

Luby's Cafeterias sales decreased $4.0 million versus the third quarter fiscal 2018, due to the closure of six locations over the prior year and a 3.1% decrease in Luby's same-store sales. The decrease in same-store sales was the result of a 1.2% decrease in guest traffic and a 2.0% decrease in average spend per guest.





versus the third quarter fiscal 2018, due to the closure of six locations over the prior year and a 3.1% decrease in Luby's same-store sales. The decrease in same-store sales was the result of a 1.2% decrease in guest traffic and a 2.0% decrease in average spend per guest. Fuddruckers sales at company-owned restaurants decreased $5.3 million versus the third quarter fiscal 2018, due to 18 restaurant closings and a 6.1% decrease in same-store sales. The decrease in same-store sales was the result of a 8.7% decrease in guest traffic, partially offset by a 2.8% increase in average spend per guest.





versus the third quarter fiscal 2018, due to 18 restaurant closings and a 6.1% decrease in same-store sales. The decrease in same-store sales was the result of a 8.7% decrease in guest traffic, partially offset by a 2.8% increase in average spend per guest. Combo location sales decreased $0.2 million , or 4.8%, versus third quarter fiscal 2018.





, or 4.8%, versus third quarter fiscal 2018. Cheeseburger in Paradise sales decreased $2.5 million . The decrease in sales is related to reducing operations to a single store compared to operating seven locations in the third quarter fiscal 2018.





. The decrease in sales is related to reducing operations to a single store compared to operating seven locations in the third quarter fiscal 2018. Loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $14.1 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter fiscal 2018.





, or per diluted share, compared to a loss of , or per diluted share, in the third quarter fiscal 2018. Store level profit, defined as restaurant sales plus vending revenue less cost of food, payroll and related costs, other operating expenses, and occupancy costs, was $6.7 million , or 10.2% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter compared to $6.6 million , or 8.5% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter fiscal 2018. The improvement in store level profit, despite a decline in same-store sales, was the result of effective cost management in several areas. Food costs as percent of restaurant sales decreased as we focused on a return to "classic favorites" with favorable food costs. Our restaurant supplies expense and repairs and maintenance expense continued to experience significant reductions over prior year as these areas remained areas of opportunity for cost management. We also continue to effectively manage our hourly labor costs on a per store basis through efficient restaurant staffing. Store level profit is a non-GAAP measure, and reconciliation to loss from continuing operations is presented after the financial statements.





, or 10.2% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter compared to , or 8.5% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter fiscal 2018. The improvement in store level profit, despite a decline in same-store sales, was the result of effective cost management in several areas. Food costs as percent of restaurant sales decreased as we focused on a return to "classic favorites" with favorable food costs. Our restaurant supplies expense and repairs and maintenance expense continued to experience significant reductions over prior year as these areas remained areas of opportunity for cost management. We also continue to effectively manage our hourly labor costs on a per store basis through efficient restaurant staffing. Store level profit is a non-GAAP measure, and reconciliation to loss from continuing operations is presented after the financial statements. Culinary Contract Services revenue increased by $0.9 million to $7.6 million with 32 operating locations during the third quarter. New locations contributed the bulk of the revenue increase. Culinary Contract Services profit margin increased to 10.3% of Culinary Contract Services sales in the third quarter compared to 8.1% in the third quarter fiscal 2018.





to with 32 operating locations during the third quarter. New locations contributed the bulk of the revenue increase. Culinary Contract Services profit margin increased to 10.3% of Culinary Contract Services sales in the third quarter compared to 8.1% in the third quarter fiscal 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $0.9 million . Included in this increase is additional marketing and advertising spending of $0.6 million as we commit to investments in our digital media efforts. Also included in the net increase is approximately $1.2 million increase in professional fees related to information technology, accounting and other functions. Of the $1.2 million increase, $0.7 million relates to one-time restructuring related consulting fees surrounding software upgrades and evaluations of our cost structure and revenue enhancing priorities. Our corporate salary, benefits, travel, and supplies expense decreased over $0.8 million . The marketing and advertising component of selling, general, and administrative expenses was approximately $1.3 million which represents 1.7% of total sales.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

We ended the third quarter with net debt (total debt less cash) of $32.6 million, a decrease from $35.8 million at the end of fiscal 2018. During the third quarter, our capital expenditures decreased to $1.1 million compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter fiscal 2018. At the end of the third quarter, we had $3.2 million in available cash, $9.6 million in restricted cash, and $110.2 million in total shareholders' equity.

Restaurant Counts:



August 29,

2018

FY19 YTD Q3

Openings

FY19 YTD Q3

Closings

June 5,

2019 Luby's Cafeterias(1) 84



—



(4)



80

Fuddruckers Restaurants(1) 60



—



(11)



49

Cheeseburger in Paradise 2



—



(1)



1

Total 146



—



(16)



130



(1) Includes 6 restaurants that are part of Combo locations

Luby's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended

Three Quarters Ended

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

(12 weeks)

(12 weeks)

(40 weeks)

(40 weeks) SALES:













Restaurant sales $ 65,611



$ 77,803



$ 222,079



$ 256,737

Culinary contract services 7,571



6,639



24,610



19,413

Franchise revenue 1,482



1,444



5,126



4,732

Vending revenue 102



118



292



412

TOTAL SALES 74,766



86,004



252,107



281,294

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of food 18,478



22,255



61,707



73,190

Payroll and related costs 25,015



29,392



84,258



96,032

Other operating expenses 11,491



15,023



39,404



48,881

Occupancy costs 4,023



4,609



14,064



15,577

Opening costs 6



85



49



490

Cost of culinary contract services 6,791



6,104



22,324



18,113

Cost of franchise operations 330



341



849



1,198

Depreciation and amortization 2,927



4,050



11,052



13,402

Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,426



8,507



29,666



29,219

Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings 675



4,464



3,097



6,716

Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment (434)



154



(12,935)



172

Total costs and expenses 78,728



94,984



253,535



302,990

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,962)



(8,980)



(1,428)



(21,696)

Interest income 11



1



30



12

Interest expense (1,324)



(1,042)



(4,593)



(2,235)

Other income, net 112



9



198



317

Loss before income taxes and discontinued operations (5,163)



(10,012)



(5,793)



(23,602)

Provision for income taxes 132



4,121



346



7,494

Loss from continuing operations (5,295)



(14,133)



(6,139)



(31,096)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6)



(463)



(18)



(608)

NET LOSS $ (5,301)



$ (14,596)



$ (6,157)



$ (31,704)

Loss per share from continuing operations:













Basic $ (0.18)



$ (0.47)



$ (0.21)



$ (1.04)

Assuming dilution $ (0.18)



$ (0.47)



$ (0.21)



$ (1.04)

Loss per share from discontinued operations:













Basic $ (0.00)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.02)

Assuming dilution $ (0.00)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.02)

Net loss per share:













Basic $ (0.18)



$ (0.49)



$ (0.21)



$ (1.06)

Assuming dilution $ (0.18)



$ (0.49)



$ (0.21)



$ (1.06)

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 29,874



30,005



29,732



29,863

Assuming dilution 29,874



30,005



29,732



29,863



The following table contains information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations expressed as a percentage of sales. Percentages may not total due to rounding.



Quarter Ended

Three Quarters Ended

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

(12 weeks)

(12 weeks)

(40 weeks)

(40 weeks)















Restaurant sales 87.8 %

90.5 %

88.1 %

91.3 % Culinary contract services 10.1 %

7.7 %

9.8 %

6.9 % Franchise revenue 2.0 %

1.7 %

2.0 %

1.7 % Vending revenue 0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 % TOTAL SALES 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















COSTS AND EXPENSES:





























(As a percentage of restaurant sales)













Cost of food 28.2 %

28.6 %

27.8 %

28.5 % Payroll and related costs 38.1 %

37.8 %

37.9 %

37.4 % Other operating expenses 17.5 %

19.3 %

17.7 %

19.0 % Occupancy costs 6.1 %

5.9 %

6.3 %

6.1 % Vending revenue (0.2) %

(0.2) %

(0.1) %

(0.2) % Store level profit 10.2 %

8.5 %

10.3 %

9.1 %















(As a percentage of total sales)













Marketing and advertising expenses 1.7 %

0.8 %

1.2 %

1.0 % One-time expenses1 — %

— %

0.7 %

— % Restructuring Costs2 0.9 %

— %

0.4 %

— % General and administrative expenses 10.0 %

9.1 %

9.5 %

9.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 12.6 %

9.9 %

11.8 %

10.4 %

1 One-time expenses include proxy solicitation and communication costs, severance expense 2 Restructuring costs include primarily certain consulting fees and systems upgrades

Luby's, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)









June 5,

2019

August 29,

2018

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,193



$ 3,722

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,588



—

Trade accounts and other receivables, net 9,667



8,787

Food and supply inventories 3,874



4,022

Prepaid expenses 2,725



3,219

Total current assets 29,047



19,750

Property held for sale 15,031



19,469

Assets related to discontinued operations 1,813



1,813

Property and equipment, net 127,189



138,287

Intangible assets, net 17,105



18,179

Goodwill 555



555

Other assets 1,326



1,936

Total assets $ 192,066



$ 199,989

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,475



$ 10,457

Liabilities related to discontinued operations 9



14

Current portion of credit facility debt —



39,338

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,183



31,755

Total current liabilities 32,667



81,564

Credit facility debt, less current portion 41,952



—

Liabilities related to discontinued operations 16



16

Other liabilities 7,280



5,781

Total liabilities $ 81,915



$ 87,361

Commitments and Contingencies





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, $0.32 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued were

30,375,791 and 30,003,642; and shares outstanding were 29,893,592 and 29,503,642, at

June 5, 2019 and August 29, 2018, respectively 9,721



9,602

Paid-in capital 34,955



33,872

Retained earnings 70,250



73,929

Less cost of treasury stock, 500,000 shares (4,775)



(4,775)

Total shareholders' equity 110,151



112,628

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 192,066



$ 199,989



Luby's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Quarters Ended

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

(40 weeks)

(40 weeks) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (6,157)



$ (31,704)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Provision for asset impairments and net losses (gains) on property sales (9,838)



6,599

Depreciation and amortization 11,052



13,402

Amortization of debt issuance cost 1,063



438

Share-based compensation expense 1,192



1,691

Deferred tax provision —



8,026

Cash used in operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (2,688)



(1,548)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (increase) in trade accounts and other receivables (880)



143

Decrease (increase) in food and supply inventories 148



(376)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,106



575

Decrease in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,567)



(3,672)

Net cash used in operating activities (10,881)



(4,878)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from disposal of assets and property held for sale 21,761



3,363

Insurance proceeds —



756

Purchases of property and equipment (2,866)



(11,730)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,895



(7,611)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Revolver borrowings 37,500



83,200

Revolver repayments (55,500)



(68,600)

Proceeds from term loan 58,400



—

Term loan repayments (36,107)



(1,415)

Debt issuance costs (3,236)



(213)

Taxes paid on equity withheld (12)



(70)

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,045



12,902

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,059



413

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,722



1,096

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,781



$ 1,509

Cash paid for:





Income taxes $ 510



$ —

Interest 3,255



1,717



Store Level Profit

Although store level profit, defined as restaurant sales plus vending revenue, less cost of food, payroll and related costs, other operating expenses, and occupancy costs, is a non-GAAP measure, we believe its presentation is useful because it explicitly shows the results of our most significant reportable segment. The following table reconciles between store level profit, a non-GAAP measure to loss from continuing operations, a GAAP measure:

($ thousands) Quarter Ended

Three Quarters Ended

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

(12 weeks)

(12 weeks)

(40 weeks)

(40 weeks)















Store level profit $ 6,706



$ 6,642



$ 22,938



$ 23,469

















Plus:













Sales from culinary contract services 7,571



6,639



24,610



19,413

Sales from franchise operations 1,482



1,444



5,126



4,732

















Less:













Opening costs 6



85



49



490

Cost of culinary contract services 6,791



6,104



22,324



18,113

Cost of franchise operations 330



341



849



1,198

Depreciation and amortization 2,927



4,050



11,052



13,402

Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,426



8,507



29,666



29,219

Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings 675



4,464



3,097



6,716

Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment (434)



154



(12,935)



172

Interest income (11)



(1)



(30)



(12)

Interest expense 1,324



1,042



4,593



2,235

Other income, net (112)



(9)



(198)



(317)

Provision for income taxes 132



4,121



346



7,494

Loss from continuing operations $ (5,295)



$ (14,133)



$ (6,139)



$ (31,096)



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excluding net loss (gain) on disposing of property and equipment, provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings, non-cash compensation expense, franchise taxes, and decrease / (increase) in fair value of derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors in valuing the Company and evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our results to other competitors. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as computed by other companies. These measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute or superior to other GAAP performance measures.

($ thousands) Quarter Ended

Three Quarters Ended

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

June 5,

2019

June 6,

2018

(12 weeks)

(12 weeks)

(40 weeks)

(40 weeks)















Loss from continuing operations $ (5,295)



$ (14,133)



$ (6,139)



$ (31,096)

Depreciation and amortization 2,927



4,050



11,052



13,402

Provision for income taxes 132



4,121



346



7,494

Interest expense 1,324



1,042



4,593



2,235

Interest income (11)



(1)



(30)



(12)

Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment (434)



154



(12,935)



172

Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings 675



4,464



3,097



6,716

Non-cash compensation expense 369



311



1,192



1,160

Franchise Taxes 56



71



164



172

Decrease / (Increase) in Fair Value of Derivative —



(73)



88



(701)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (257)



$ 6



$ 1,428



$ (458)



