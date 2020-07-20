Luby's Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's") today announced unaudited financial results for its twelve-week third quarter fiscal 2020 ended June 3, 2020, referred to as "third quarter." Comparisons in this earnings release are for the third quarter compared to the twelve-week third quarter fiscal 2019.
Third Quarter Restaurant Sales:
Restaurant Brand
Q3
2020
Q3
2019
Change
($)
Change
(%)
Luby's Cafeterias
$
11,857
$
44,930
$
(33,073)
(73.6)
%
Combo locations
540
4,591
(4,051)
(88.2)
%
Luby's cafeteria segment
12,397
49,521
(37,124)
(75.0)
%
Fuddruckers restaurants segment
1,405
15,312
(13,907)
(90.8)
%
Cheeseburger in Paradise segment
30
778
(748)
(96.1)
%
Total Restaurant Sales
$
13,832
$
65,611
$
(51,779)
(78.9)
%
Luby's restaurant sales were significantly impacted (like all restaurant operators) by the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and sate and local governments' responses, which resulted in temporary store closures and limited service at operating stores.
Restaurant Counts:
August 28, 2019
FY20 YTDQ3
Openings
FY20 YTDQ3
Closings
June 3,
2020
Luby's Cafeterias(1)
79
—
(3)
76
Fuddruckers Restaurants(1)
44
—
(13)
31
Cheeseburger in Paradise
1
—
—
1
Total
124
—
(16)
108
(1) Includes 6 restaurants that are part of Combo locations
As of the date of this release, Luby's is operating 43 stand-alone Luby's Cafeterias, 3 Combo locations, and 17 Fuddruckers Restaurants. The remaining locations (included in the restaurant counts as of June 3, 2020 above) were classified as temporarily closed.
Previously announced results of strategic review process conducted by Luby's Board of Directors
On June 3, 2020, we announced that our Board of Directors approved a course of action whereby we will immediately pursue the sale of our operating divisions and assets, including real estate assets, or the sale of the Company in its entirety, and distribute the net proceeds to our stockholders after payment of debt and other obligations. During the sale process, many of our restaurants will remain open.
Comments related to our operations in the context of COVID-19
Beginning in May 2020, we began to gradually reopen the dining rooms with state-mandated limits on guest capacity at the 28 Luby's Cafeterias locations and 3 Fuddruckers locations that had been previously operating with food-to-go service only. We also began to reopen restaurants that were temporarily closed. As of June 3, 2020, there were 31 Luby's Cafeteria's and Combo locations, and 8 Fuddruckers restaurants operating, all of which had their dining rooms open at limited capacity. There were 59 franchise locations in operation as of June 3, 2020. We are continuing a gradual reopening of our restaurants and as of the date of this release there were 46 stand-alone Luby's Cafeteria's and Combo locations and 17 Fuddruckers Restaurants operating with dining rooms open at limited capacity and there were 64 franchise locations in operation. By the end of the fiscal third quarter, for the stores that were in operation, we were achieving weekly sales levels in excess of 80% of prior year levels at our cafeteria brand and in excess of 70% at our Fuddruckers brand. Approximately 40% of our restaurant sales were for off-premise dining (food-to-go and delivery). At these sales levels and with a re-defined operating model, we are generating positive store level profit, in the aggregate, at these 46 cafeteria and 18 Fuddruckers locations. Within our Culinary Contract Services segment, we continue operations at each of our clients' hospital locations. In addition, we experienced increased demand for our Luby's-branded frozen packaged good products that are sold through HEB, our third-party grocery retail partner in Texas.
In response to the changed operating environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took the following actions:
- We revamped restaurant operations to generate cost efficiencies resulting in higher restaurant operating margins even while sales levels have not returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. As the restaurants adapted to the new operating environment, a lower labor cost model was deployed, food costs declined as menu offerings were concentrated among the historically top selling items, and various restaurant service and supplier costs were reevaluated. As a result of these changes, we achieved store level profit of approximately $1.0 million in the last month of our fiscal third quarter at the restaurants that were operational.
- We began restructuring corporate overhead earlier in calendar 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a transition to a 3rd party provider for certain accounting and payroll functions. Significant further restructuring took place in April, May, and June of 2020, as we reviewed all corporate service providers, information technology needs, and personnel requirements to support a reduced level of operations going forward. As a result of these restructuring efforts that began earlier in calendar 2020 and accelerated as a result of the pandemic, we have reduced our general and administrative expense by over 50%.
- In addition to the approximate $7.2 million proceeds in property sales achieved in fiscal 2020 through the third quarter, we generated an additional $10.7 million in in June 2020 and anticipate an additional $9.2 million proceeds from property sales before the end of fiscal 2020 in August.
As of this release, the uncertainty regarding the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of the economic recovery, could continue to materially impact our results of operations and cash flows.
About Luby's
Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including the statements under the caption "Outlook" and any other statements regarding scheduled openings of units, scheduled closures of units, sales of assets, expected proceeds from the sale of assets, expected levels of capital expenditures, effects of food commodity costs, anticipated financial results in future periods and expectations of industry conditions.
Luby's cautions readers that various factors could cause its actual financial and operational results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made from time-to-time in news releases, reports, proxy statements, registration statements, and other written communications, as well as oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Luby's. The following factors, as well as any other cautionary language included in this press release, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause Luby's actual results to differ materially from the expectations Luby's describes in such forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions; the impact of competition; our operating initiatives; fluctuations in the costs of commodities, including beef, poultry, seafood, dairy, cheese and produce; increases in utility costs, including the costs of natural gas and other energy supplies; changes in the availability and cost of labor; the seasonality of Luby's business; changes in governmental regulations, including changes in minimum wages; the effects of inflation; the availability of credit; unfavorable publicity relating to operations, including publicity concerning food quality, illness or other health concerns or labor relations; disruptions to our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of government mandated and voluntary shut-down of our operations, the speed with which the Company's restaurants can safely be reopened, the level of guest demand following reopening, and the impacts on our financial resources and liquidity; the continued service of key management personnel; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Luby's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-k..
Luby's, Inc.
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
June 3,
2020
June 5,
2019
June 3,
2020
June 5,
2019
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks)
(40 weeks)
|
(40 weeks)
SALES:
Restaurant sales
$
13,832
$
65,611
$
157,781
$
222,079
Culinary contract services
4,963
7,571
21,735
24,610
Franchise revenue
193
1,482
3,058
5,126
Vending revenue
6
102
130
292
TOTAL SALES
18,994
74,766
182,704
252,107
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of food
4,039
18,478
45,378
61,707
Payroll and related costs
5,487
25,015
61,402
84,258
Other operating expenses
5,766
11,491
30,625
39,404
Occupancy costs
3,696
4,023
12,470
14,064
Opening costs
—
6
14
49
Cost of culinary contract services
4,712
6,791
20,060
22,324
Cost of franchise operations
437
330
1,411
849
Depreciation and amortization
2,709
2,927
9,149
11,052
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,339
8,623
20,313
26,386
Other Charges
164
803
2,912
3,280
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
12,708
675
14,478
3,097
Net gain on disposition of property and equipment
(364)
(434)
(2,861)
(12,935)
Total costs and expenses
42,693
78,728
215,351
253,535
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(23,699)
(3,962)
(32,647)
(1,428)
Interest income
19
11
47
30
Interest expense
(1,641)
(1,324)
(5,076)
(4,593)
Other income, net
402
112
790
198
Loss before income taxes and discontinued operations
(24,919)
(5,163)
(36,886)
(5,793)
Provision for income taxes
53
132
210
346
Loss from continuing operations
(24,972)
(5,295)
(37,096)
(6,139)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(7)
(6)
(23)
(18)
NET LOSS
$
(24,979)
$
(5,301)
$
(37,119)
$
(6,157)
Loss per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
(0.82)
$
(0.18)
$
(1.23)
$
(0.21)
Assuming dilution
$
(0.82)
$
(0.18)
$
(1.23)
$
(0.21)
Loss per share from discontinued operations:
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
Assuming dilution
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
Loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.82)
$
(0.18)
$
(1.23)
$
(0.21)
Assuming dilution
$
(0.82)
$
(0.18)
$
(1.23)
$
(0.21)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,398
29,874
30,206
29,732
Assuming dilution
30,398
29,874
30,206
29,732
The following table contains information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations expressed as a percentage of sales. Percentages may not total due to rounding.
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
June 3,
2020
June 5,
2019
June 3,
2020
June 5,
2019
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks)
(40 weeks)
|
(40 weeks)
Restaurant sales
72.8
%
87.8
%
86.4
%
88.1
%
Culinary contract services
26.1
%
10.1
%
11.9
%
9.8
%
Franchise revenue
1.0
%
2.0
%
1.7
%
2.0
%
Vending revenue
0.0
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
TOTAL SALES
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
(As a percentage of restaurant sales)
Cost of food
29.2
%
28.2
%
28.8
%
27.8
%
Payroll and related costs
39.7
%
38.1
%
38.9
%
37.9
%
Other operating expenses
41.7
%
17.5
%
19.4
%
17.7
%
Occupancy costs
26.7
%
6.1
%
7.9
%
6.3
%
Vending revenue
0.0
%
(0.2)
%
(0.1)
%
(0.1)
%
Store level profit
(37.2)
%
10.2
%
5.1
%
10.3
%
(As a percentage of total sales)
General and administrative expenses
16.1
%
9.8
%
9.3
%
9.3
%
Marketing and advertising expenses
1.5
%
1.7
%
1.8
%
1.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17.6
%
11.5
%
11.1
%
10.5
%
Luby's, Inc.
June 3,
2020
August 28,
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,122
$
3,640
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
7,917
9,116
Trade accounts and other receivables, net
5,498
8,852
Food and supply inventories
2,120
3,432
Prepaid expenses
1,399
2,355
Total current assets
31,056
27,395
Property held for sale
17,916
16,488
Assets related to discontinued operations
1,691
1,813
Property and equipment, net
104,288
121,743
Intangible assets, net
15,695
16,781
Goodwill
195
514
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,790
—
Other assets
625
1,266
Total assets
$
189,256
$
186,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,808
$
8,465
Liabilities related to discontinued operations
11
14
Current portion of long-term debt
6,386
—
Operating lease liabilities-current
4,412
—
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
21,360
24,475
Total current liabilities
41,977
32,954
Long-term debt, less current portion
57,316
45,439
Operating lease liabilities-noncurrent
22,771
—
Other liabilities
1,550
6,577
Total liabilities
$
123,614
$
84,970
Commitments and Contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, 0.32 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued were
9,921
9,753
Paid-in capital
35,407
34,870
Retained earnings
25,089
61,182
Less cost of treasury stock, 500,000 shares
(4,775)
(4,775)
Total shareholders' equity
65,642
101,030
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
189,256
$
186,000
Luby's, Inc.
Quarter Ended
June 3,
2020
June 5,
2019
(40 weeks)
(40 weeks)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(37,119)
$
(6,157)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Provision for asset impairments and net (gains) losses on property sales
11,617
(9,838)
Depreciation and amortization
9,149
8.126
11,052
Amortization of debt issuance cost
974
1,063
Share-based compensation expense
746
1,192
Cash used in operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
(14,633)
(2,688)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts and other receivables
3,424
(880)
Decrease in food and supply inventories
179
148
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
783
1,106
Decrease in operating lease assets
3,954
—
Decrease in operating lease liabilities
(5,239)
—
Decrease in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(2,563)
(8,567)
Net cash used in operating activities
(14,095)
(10,881)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from disposal of assets and property held for sale
7,580
21,761
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,890)
(2,866)
Net cash provided by investing activities
5,690
18,895
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Revolver borrowings
4,700
37,500
Revolver repayments
—
(55,500)
Proceeds from term loan
5,000
58,400
|
Term loan repayments
|
(2,012)
|
(36,107)
|
Proceeds from PPP Loan
|
10,000
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs
|
—
|
(3,236)
|
Taxes paid on equity withheld
|
—
|
(12)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
17,688
|
1,045
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
9,283
|
9,059
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
12,756
|
3,722
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
22,039
|
$
|
12,781
|
Cash paid for:
|
Income taxes, net of (refunds)
|
$
|
13
|
$
|
510
|
Interest
|
3,955
|
3,255
Store Level Profit
Although store level profit, defined as restaurant sales plus vending revenue, less cost of food, payroll and related costs, other operating expenses, and occupancy costs, is a non-GAAP measure, we believe its presentation is useful because it explicitly shows the results of our most significant reportable segments. The following table reconciles between store level profit, a non-GAAP measure to loss from continuing operations, a GAAP measure:
|
($ thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Two Quarters Ended
|
June 3,
2020
|
June 5,
2019
|
June 3,
2020
|
June 5,
2019
|
(12 weeks)
|
(12 weeks)
|
(40 weeks)
|
(40 weeks)
|
Store level profit
|
$
|
(5,150)
|
$
|
6,706
|
$
|
8,036
|
$
|
22,938
|
Plus:
|
Sales from culinary contract services
|
4,963
|
7,571
|
21,735
|
24,610
|
Sales from franchise operations
|
193
|
1,482
|
3,058
|
5,126
|
Less:
|
Opening costs
|
—
|
6
|
14
|
49
|
Cost of culinary contract services
|
4,712
|
6,791
|
20,060
|
22,324
|
Cost of franchise operations
|
437
|
330
|
1,411
|
849
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,709
|
2,927
|
9,149
|
11,052
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
3,339
|
8,623
|
20,313
|
26,386
|
Other Charges
|
164
|
803
|
2,912
|
3,280
|
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
|
12,708
|
675
|
14,478
|
3,097
|
Net gain on disposition of property and equipment
|
(364)
|
(434)
|
(2,861)
|
(12,935)
|
Interest income
|
(19)
|
(11)
|
(47)
|
(30)
|
Interest expense
|
1,641
|
1,324
|
5,076
|
4,593
|
Other income, net
|
(402)
|
(112)
|
(790)
|
(198)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
53
|
132
|
210
|
346
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
$
|
(24,972)
|
$
|
(5,295)
|
$
|
(37,096)
|
$
|
(6,139)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excluding net loss (gain) on disposing of property and equipment, provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings, other charges, non-cash compensation expense, franchise taxes, and decrease / (increase) in fair value of derivatives.
Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors in valuing the Company and evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our results to other competitors. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as computed by other companies. These measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute or superior to other GAAP performance measures.
|
($ thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Three Quarters Ended
|
June 3,
2020
|
June 5,
2019
|
June 3,
2020
|
June 5,
2019
|
(12 weeks)
|
(12 weeks)
|
(40 weeks)
|
(40 weeks)
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
$
|
(24,972)
|
$
|
(5,295)
|
(37,096)
|
(6,139)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,709
|
2,927
|
9,149
|
11,052
|
Provision for income taxes
|
53
|
132
|
$
|
210
|
$
|
346
|
Interest expense
|
1,641
|
1,324
|
5,076
|
4,593
|
Interest income
|
(19)
|
(11)
|
(47)
|
(30)
|
Other Charges
|
164
|
803
|
2,912
|
3,280
|
Net loss on disposition of property and equipment
|
(364)
|
(434)
|
(2,861)
|
(12,935)
|
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
|
12,708
|
675
|
14,478
|
3,097
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
14
|
369
|
746
|
1,192
|
Franchise Taxes
|
42
|
56
|
139
|
164
|
Increase in fair value of derivative
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
88
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(8,024)
|
$
|
546
|
$
|
(7,294)
|
$
|
4,708
For additional information contact:
Dennard-Lascar Investor Relations
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Investor Relations
713-529-6600
SOURCE Luby's, Inc.