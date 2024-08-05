Luc Theriault Appointed President of Wood Products Business Unit at Paper Excellence Group

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Paper Excellence Group today announced that it has appointed Luc Theriault to president of its Wood Products business unit. The appointment is effective August 26, 2024.

Before the Paper Excellence Group, through its subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"), acquired Resolute Forest Products ("Resolute"), Theriault held several leadership positions at Resolute from 2002 to 2020, culminating in his role as senior vice president of Wood Products. His leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping business strategy, enhancing health and safety programs, strengthening sales and customer relationships, and optimizing harvesting and manufacturing processes, significantly contributing to the company's growth and success. Theriault returns to the Paper Excellence Group after a brief period outside the forest products industry.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Luc Theriault back as Wood Products business president," said Paper Excellence Group Non-Executive Chairman John Williams. "His deep understanding of our business and people, proven track record over 30 years in our industry, and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to navigate our wood products business' dynamic landscape."

The Paper Excellence Group's Wood Products business unit consists of all legacy Resolute wood products operations. In his new role, Theriault will be responsible for ensuring profitable and sustainable operations while maintaining strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders. His extensive experience in over 30 years in the wood products industry and his commitment to excellence align perfectly with the company's goals and values. Theriault will report to the Paper Excellence Group management board, chaired by Williams.

"I am honored to join the Paper Excellence Group and return to the Wood Products business unit as president," said Theriault. "I look forward to working with our talented team and partners to build on our past successes and create new opportunities for growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

About The Paper Excellence Group

The Paper Excellence Group is a privately held manufacturer of pulp, paper, packaging, tissue and wood products, with a workforce of more than 21,300 in its nearly 60 locations across the Americas and Europe. The Group produces nearly 12.4 million tons of pulp, paper, and packaging annually and has an annual production capacity of close to 3.2 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Through its individual business units, Paper Excellence Canada Holdings Corporation, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products Inc., the Group leverages its operational excellence and sustainable high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of its customers around the world.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a leading producer of a diverse range of wood, pulp, tissue and paper products, which are marketed in more than 60 countries. The company operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada and has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Headquartered in Montreal (Quebec), the company is part of the Paper Excellence Group. To learn more, visit www.resolutefp.com.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 6,200 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina and Domtar is part of the Paper Excellence group of companies. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

SOURCE Paper Excellence Group