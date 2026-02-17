Luca intersects 136 metres of 1.6 g/t Gold, 77 g/t Silver, 0.9% copper and 1.6% zinc at largo Norte Zone, Campo Morado Mine

On-going success defining high-grade, gold and silver-rich VMS mineralization in areas immediately adjacent to active underground workings at Campo Morado

Underground drillhole CMUG-25-36 intersected 135.7 metres ("m") of 1.58 g/t Au, 77.10 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 0.40% Pb and 1.61% Zn from 87.7m, defining new mineralization at an unmined zone and extending mineralization approximately 20m from the previously defined extents of the Largo Norte Zone

Underground drillhole CMUG-25-33 intersected 14.3m of 1.50 g/t Au, 75.81 g/t Ag, 1.01% Cu, 0.46% Pb and 2.81% Zn from 167.6m, defining new mineralization within the Fish Zone

Based on the results of CMUG-25-36, follow-up drilling of the Largo Norte Zone has commenced with a focus on the definition of additional mineral resources

Drilling is ongoing at Campo Morado with two surface drill rigs and one underground drill rig

Paul D. Gray, Luca's VP of Exploration, commented:

"The Largo Norte Zone remains largely unmined; CMUG-25-36 targeted an area just west of the existing bounds of the mineralized body and was designed to expand mineralization in this under-drilled area of the Campo Morado Mine. This drillhole intersected a long, consistent interval of massive sulphide mineralization beyond known mineralization extents. The Largo Norte Zone represents a large, consistent mineralized VMS body that dips shallowly to the south and ranges from 20 to 60 meters in thickness. Based on the strength of the mineralization intersected in CMUG-25-36, follow-up drilling has been initiated with a view to further expand mineralization to the west."

Near-Mine Underground Drilling

Underground drillhole CMUG-25-36 targeted areas immediately adjacent to the previously defined western extent of the Largo Norte Zone and successfully intersected mineralization from these unmined areas, including:

CMUG-25-36: 135.7m of 1.58 g/t Au, 77.10 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 0.40% Pb and 1.61% Zn from 87.7m Including 101.5m of 1.92 g/t Au, 98.59 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 0.52% Pb and 2.14% Zn from 121.9m with a high grade section of 16.0m of 3.20 g/t Au, 191.84 g/t Ag, 0.99% Cu, 1.29% Pb and 5.03% Zn from 207.4m



Underground drillholes CMUG-25-27 and CMUG-25-28 targeted extensions of the C-227 mineralized zone, both currently under mine development, and successfully intersected mineralization from unmined areas, including:

CMUG-25-28: 6.6m of 0.54 g/t Au, 67.62 g/t Ag, 1.05% Cu, 0.65% Pb and 3.26% Zn , from 261.7m in a zone located within approximately 40m of existing underground workings



Underground drillholes CMUG-25-29 and CMUG-25-30 targeted extensions of the A8 mineralized zone, and successfully intersected mineralization from unmined areas, including:

CMUG-25-30: 1.5m of 0.46 g/t Au, 36.00 g/t Ag, 1.55% Cu, 0.33% Pb and 2.57% Zn from 151.9m



Underground drillhole CMUG-25-33 targeted extensions of the Fish mineralized zone, and successfully intersected mineralization from unmined areas, including:

CMUG-25-33:

o 14.3m of 1.50 g/t Au, 75.81 g/t Ag, 1.01% Cu, 0.46% Pb and 2.81% Zn from 167.6m

These recent intersections underscore the multiple opportunities to add additional mineable resources proximal to current development headings, existing infrastructure and expand previously defined mineral resources.

Drilling continues at Reforma and El Rey, in conjunction with on-going underground drilling planned to target the Largo, Largo Norte, Naranjo and Fish deposits, which all contribute to the 2026–2028 mine plans.

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from UG Drillholes CMUG-25-27 through CMUG-25-36.

Hole ID From To Interval* Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % CMUG-25-27 10.6 17.4 6.8 0.22 14.20 0.15 0.40 1.47

33.0 41.6 8.6 0.35 17.13 0.22 0.11 1.10 CMUG-25-28 15.0 23.9 8.9 0.35 21.53 0.24 0.35 1.48

26.1 27.0 0.9 1.03 47.70 0.91 0.18 0.83

56.1 58.2 2.1 0.78 64.90 0.22 0.88 2.01

261.7 295.2 33.5 0.18 25.01 0.36 0.27 1.39

Including















261.7 268.4 6.6 0.54 67.62 1.05 0.65 3.26 CMUG-25-29 33.0 74.4 41.4 0.20 12.95 0.34 0.12 2.00

Including















39.7 69.8 30.0 0.21 13.46 0.37 0.12 2.41



Including













51.0 69.8 18.8 0.19 12.78 0.46 0.11 2.44

101.3 114.3 13.0 0.11 11.77 0.63 0.01 0.48

137.7 151.8 14.1 0.09 9.28 0.72 0.16 0.78

Including















137.7 146.4 8.8 0.09 10.32 0.72 0.25 1.14 CMUG-25-30 29.1 30.7 1.6 0.49 14.80 0.14 0.21 1.68

35.0 55.5 20.5 0.19 12.77 0.33 0.09 1.83

62.8 67.9 5.0 0.26 25.60 0.58 0.21 0.96

112.3 113.7 1.4 0.74 29.20 0.19 0.19 1.49

136.7 138.1 1.4 0.25 24.90 0.74 0.10 0.61

141.5 158.1 16.6 0.21 15.48 0.61 0.15 0.87

Including















151.9 153.4 1.5 0.46 36.00 1.55 0.33 2.57 CMUG-25-31 186.9 187.4 0.5 0.40 102.10 2.80 0.25 0.52 CMUG-25-32 No Significant Values CMUG-25-33 108.1 114.0 5.9 0.13 14.87 0.69 0.36 1.13

117.2 128.8 11.7 0.37 38.39 1.12 0.17 0.49

135.6 139.4 3.8 0.11 17.81 0.70 0.06 1.06

144.8 148.3 3.5 0.14 47.26 1.43 0.15 0.73

167.6 182.0 14.3 1.50 75.81 1.01 0.46 2.81 CMUG-25-34 171.6 180.4 8.8 0.44 12.96 0.13 0.56 1.40 CMUG-25-35 No Significant Values CMUG-25-36 26.8 39.2 12.4 0.96 20.96 0.44 0.05 0.14

Including















30.2 39.2 9.1 1.13 25.10 0.51 0.06 0.14

80.4 84.5 4.1 0.33 10.70 0.78 0.01 0.04

87.7 223.4 135.7 1.58 77.10 0.88 0.40 1.61

Including















87.7 108.0 20.4 0.71 14.86 1.13 0.02 0.08



Including













89.8 98.7 8.9 0.81 17.71 1.58 0.01 0.07

And















121.9 223.4 101.5 1.92 98.59 0.88 0.52 2.14



Including













124.0 135.0 11.0 1.92 23.53 0.75 0.15 0.41



And













138.6 149.1 10.6 1.18 12.40 0.76 0.03 0.19



And













149.1 153.3 4.2 3.20 40.12 1.13 0.04 0.20



And













153.3 158.6 5.2 1.26 35.26 0.93 0.04 0.30



And













158.6 165.7 7.1 2.64 134.02 0.56 0.78 3.83



And













165.7 179.6 13.9 1.38 116.18 1.10 0.33 1.62



And













179.6 194.1 14.6 2.19 165.82 1.10 0.85 3.42



And













194.1 201.0 6.9 0.73 79.27 0.44 0.58 2.02



And













201.0 223.4 22.5 2.74 162.28 0.85 1.08 4.11



Including













207.4 223.4 16.0 3.20 191.84 0.99 1.29 5.03

247.0 250.3 3.3 0.51 5.38 0.57 0.01 0.02

269.0 272.4 3.4 0.90 4.28 0.27 0.01 0.17

281.3 286.1 4.8 1.00 8.85 0.34 0.04 0.38

*True widths are estimated to be >90% of drilled intervals with the exception of CMUG-25-36 where the drillhole was drilled parallel to the

mineralized body which ranges from 20 to 60m in thickness.

Figures 1 through 8 present assay results from these latest batch of sample results and location maps of all drillholes presented in this news release.

About Campo Morado Exploration Program

The current Campo Morado drill campaign represents the first meaningful exploration program conducted on the property since 2014 and is designed to support the addition of mineral resources to the near- and medium-term mine plan.

To date, 38 underground diamond drillholes totaling 9,043m have been completed at the Campo Morado mine using "HQ" and/or "NQ" sized diamond drill core. These underground drillholes are focused on the definition of mineable resources proximal to existing underground workings, as well as testing new zones interpreted to host extensions of known mineralization based on the property's extensive historical drilling database.

In addition, 8,682m have been drilled from 29 surface drillholes at the Reforma, El Rey, Reforma Deeps and Zapata targets using "HQ" and/or "PQ" sized diamond drill core. These surface drillholes are designed to confirm and expand existing mineral resources at the Reforma and El Rey deposits, collect material for additional metallurgical test work, and support the potential inclusion of these deposits into an improved Campo Morado mine plan.

Previous exploration at Campo Morado has generated an extensive, high-quality proprietary geological database, including more than 600,000m of underground and surface drilling, property-wide geological and structural mapping, approximately 30,000 geochemical soil samples, and a range of airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys, including gravity, magnetics, electromagnetics and induced polarization. Interpretation of these datasets—particularly gravity surveys—has directly contributed to the discovery and definition of mineralized zones on the property and will continue to guide future exploration. Luca is currently compiling, cleaning and reinterpreting this geophysical database to prioritize the more than 38 exploration targets identified across the Campo Morado concession package.

Table 2: Underground and Surface Drill Collar Details for Released Results

Hole ID UTM WGS84 Z14 Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Final Depth

(m) Easting Northing CMUG-25-27 378957 2011014 1,110 333 -57 326 CMUG-25-28 378957 2011013 1,110 331 -72 351 CMUG-25-29 378960 2011014 1,111 044 -15 190 CMUG-25-30 378960 2011014 1,111 044 -25 189 CMUG-25-31 379189 2011619 1,065 348 -12 285 CMUG-25-32 379189 2011619 1,065 348 -25 301 CMUG-25-33 379189 2011619 1,065 330 -12 251 CMUG-25-34 379188 2011615 1,064 201 -65 299 CMUG-25-35 379188 2011615 1,064 351 -89 325 CMUG-25-36 379209 2012134 1,131 011 32 303

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Campo Morado Mine. Once split, half were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Campo Morado Mine site and transported to their laboratory in Durango, where they were prepared into 250-gram pulps for gold fire assay. The pulps were then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks were implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as significant exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 square kilometres. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. Luca has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production at Tahuehueto.

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.