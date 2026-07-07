Luca Intersects 4.7 Metres of 6.7 g/t Gold Equivalent at Tahuehueto Mine - A New High-Grade Breccia Zone Discovery

Highlights

High-grade intercepts from surface drill holes targeting the Creston Vein, including:

4.7 metres ("m") of 6.73 g/t AuEq** ( 3.35 g/t Au, 109.05 g/t Ag, 0.68% Cu, 0.20% Pb, 12.06% Zn) in hole DDH26-246 including 0.6 m of 14.80 g/t AuEq ( 9.21 g/t Au, 300.00 g/t Ag, 0.76% Cu, 0.35% Pb, 12.64% Zn ) 4.5 m of 4.21 g/t AuEq ( 1.61 g/t Au, 140.07 g/t Ag, 1.25% Cu, 0.25% Pb and 0.48% Zn ) in hole DDH26-SU-14 2.8 m of 6.90 g/t AuEq ( 3.03 g/t Au, 223.94 g/t Ag, 0.62% Cu, 3.47% Pb and 3.83% Zn ) in hole DDH26-245 1.2 m of 10.37 g/t AuEq ( 2.09 g/t Au, 451.00 g/t Ag, 4.24% Cu, 0.29% Pb and 0.13% Zn ) in hole DDH26-242

Drilling confirmed the continuity of mineralization in previously untested areas located 20 to 35 m below Level 20, extending known high-grade breccia zones at depth and further validating Luca's geological model

Intercepts exceed current mined grades and occur within development distance of existing underground infrastructure, supporting potential integration into the near-term mine plan

Verified vein-related mineralization at the Creston Vein in close proximity to current mining faces through the Termite drill program: 1.7 m of 13.27 g/t AuEq (8.92 g/t Au, 116.83 g/t Ag, 0.74% Cu, 7.19% Pb and 11.36% Zn) in hole TRT26-06

Two contracted diamond drill rigs are currently on site and in operation, one dedicated to underground drilling and one to surface drilling. A Luca owned and operated underground rig continues to define mineralization identified in the near-term mine plan. To date, Luca has completed 54 underground holes for 10,426 m and 25 surface holes for 4,599 m

"These latest drill results have identified a previously unrecognized extension of the high-grade breccia-hosted vein system currently being mined on Level 20." stated Paul D. Gray, VP Exploration. "Management's interpretation that mineralization continued below Level 20 has now been confirmed, with results exceeding our expectations. The first five drillholes into this previously undrilled area successfully intersected the down plunge extension of the Creston vein. Based on these encouraging results, an additional nine holes were added to the program to further define the potential of this target, each of which successfully intersected the structure."

Drill Results Summary

Drillholes DDH26-SU-14 through DDH26-SU-16 targeted a previously untested zone approximately 30-40 metres below active mine workings on Level 23 and along strike from Luca's successful Phase 1 2024-2025 underground drill program (See Company News Releases Dated February 20, 2025, March 5 and May 5, 2026). Drillhole DDH26-240 targeted and intercepted the El Rey vein approximately 40m below the previous deepest intercept from DDH26-239.

All drillholes (with the exception of DDH26-SU-15 and DDH26-SU-16) intersected the Creston and Perdido vein structures in well-developed brecciated veins and confirm strike continuity of the high-grade breccia zones identified in prior drilling, on strike and down plunge. The fact DDH26-SU-15 and DDH26-SU-16 did not intersect the mineralized structure is interpreted to be related to previously identified dilatational jogs in the veins, these areas are related to nearby high-grade brecciated targets elsewhere on the Property, and a follow-up drill program to further delineate this priority target is now being designed and slated to be implemented before the end of the year

To date, Luca has completed 54 underground holes for 10,426 m and 25 surface holes for 4,599 m using "HQ", "NQ" and/or "BQ" sized diamond drill core (Creston, Perdido, El Rey and Santiago targets).

Key Intercepts

Creston and Perdido Veins:

DDH26-242

1.2 m @ 10.37 g/t AuEq (2.09 g/t Au, 451.00 g/t Ag, 4.24% Cu , 0.29% Pb and 0.13% Zn) in hole DDH26-242 from 118.0m

DDH26-244

0.9 m @ 4.74 g/t AuEq ( 0.51 g/t Au, 194.70 g/t Ag, 2.63% Cu , 0.13% Pb and 0.11% Zn) from 119.1 m and,

( from 119.1 m and, 0.5 m @ 7.69 g/t AuEq (0.51 g/t Au, 505.00 g/t Ag, 2.20% Cu , 0.14% Pb, 0.04% Zn) from 173.0 m

DDH26-245

2.8 m of 6.90 g/t AuEq ( 3.03 g/t Au, 223.94 g/t Ag, 0.62% Cu, 3.47% Pb and 3.83% Zn ) from 118.4 m including: 0.9 m @ 18.05 g/t AuEq ( 8.30 g/t Au, 611.00 g/t Ag, 1.56% Cu, 7.98% Pb and 6.76% Zn ) from 119.2 m and,

( ) from 118.4 m including:

DDH26-246

4.7 m of 6.73 g/t AuEq ( 3.35 g/t Au, 109.05 g/t Ag, 0.68% Cu, 0.20% Pb, 12.06% Zn ) from 127.9 m including 0.6 m of 14.80 g/t AuEq ( 9.21 g/t Au, 300.00 g/t Ag, 0.76% Cu, 0.35% Pb, 12.64% Zn ) from 130.0 m within a broader interval of 22.0 m of 3.61 g/t AuEq (1.82 g/t Au, 87.15 g/t Ag, 0.43% Cu, 0.37% Pb and 3.41% Zn) from 127.9 m, and

1.6 m of 13.49 g/t AuEq ( 7.99 g/t Au, 358.63 g/t Ag, 1.05% Cu, 1.14% Pb and 5.04% Zn ) from 134.0 m including 0.6 m of 27.60 g/t AuEq (16.10 g/t Au, 815.00 g/t Ag, 2.31% Cu, 2.82% Pb and 4.26% Zn) from 135.0 m all within a broader intersection of 15.9 m of 2.93 g/t AuEq (1.49 g/t Au, 87.03 g/t Ag, 0.40% Cu, 0.45% Pb and 1.00% Zn) from 134.0 m

DDH26-SU-14

4.5 m of 4.21 g/t AuEq ( 1.61 g/t Au, 140.07 g/t Ag, 1.25% Cu , 0.25% Pb and 0.48% Zn ) from 87.9 m

EL Rey Vein:

DDH26-240

3.7 m @ 2.98 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au, 158.81 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 1.88% Pb and 4.29% Zn) from 327.3 m

Production Verification Drillholes

As part of the Tahuehueto exploration program a Luca owned and operated Termite drill rig capable of drilling "BQ" sized drill core up to 100 m in length has been added to bolster near underground workings verification and mineral definition. Drill core from this drill rig are handled by the Tahuehueto exploration department and treated the same as exploration drill core (processing, logging and sampling) and is now being utilized to more accurately define the mineralized zones anticipated to be part of the near-term mine plan objectives. This Termite drillhole was drilled from Level 23 of the Tahuehueto mine and targeted areas that are scheduled to be mined during H2 2026.

TRT26-06

1.7 m of 13.27 g/t AuEq (8.92 g/t Au, 116.83 g/t Ag, 0.74% Cu, 7.19% Pb and 11.36% Zn) from 28.5 m

from 28.5 m 2.0 m of 4.83 g/t AuEq ( 2.73 g/t Au, 70.41 g/t Ag, 0.74% Cu, 1.65% Pb and 3.88% Zn ) from 31.3

True widths are estimated to be approximately 85-90% of drilled intervals.

Figures 1-9 present the location of the drillholes with assay results and Tables 1 and 2 provide summary analytical results and drill collar details, respectively.

About 2026 Tahuehueto Exploration Program

The Tahuehueto property comprises a large epithermal gold-silver vein system with approximately 11 kilometres of known vein strike length and numerous mineralized structures. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth across most modeled Mineral Resource areas. The current campaigns represent the first substantive exploration drilling conducted on the property in more than 12 years, and the first since the addition of key concessions to the land package (See Company News Release dated August 28, 2025).

Luca's 2026 exploration program builds on the success of the 2025 campaign. The program is designed to expand known mineral resources, adding near-term mineable material and defining the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization, as well as to identify additional thick, high-grade breccia zones known to occur within the epithermal vein system, and test multiple underexplored vein systems.

In addition to the four veins that currently support the mineral resource, at least 14 additional prospective veins have been documented within the concession area with potential to host epithermal Au-Ag (±Cu-Zn-Pb) mineralization. In several cases, these targets may represent extensions of the existing mineralized structures.

Overall, the Company has identified more than 11 km of prospective vein structures along strike, compared to approximately 4.5 km of mineralized veins incorporated into the current mineral resource model, highlighting significant exploration upside across the property.

Assay Tables and Collar Locations

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from DDH26-SU-14 through DDH26-SU-16, DDH26-240 through DDH26-246 and TRT26-06

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq** DDH26-240 3.6 4.4 0.8 2.79 74.81 0.25 0.35 5.42 4.58 327.3 331.0 3.7 0.34 158.81 0.14 1.88 4.29 2.98 DDH26-241 121.7 124.3 2.6 0.78 49.78 0.32 0.14 0.81 1.70 DDH26-242 116.0 121.0 5.1 0.60 137.27 1.17 0.16 0.20 3.05 Including















118.0 119.2 1.2 2.09 451.00 4.24 0.29 0.13 10.37 And















123.1 124.1 1.1 1.15 187.00 0.19 0.16 0.02 3.32 127.5 129.1 1.6 0.35 72.63 0.85 0.13 0.32 1.87 DDH26-243 No Significant Values















DDH26-244 108.7 110.9 2.2 1.05 36.19 0.21 2.63 2.59 2.31 118.0 122.0 4.0 0.55 116.05 1.16 0.16 0.21 2.77 Including















119.1 119.9 0.9 0.51 194.70 2.63 0.13 0.11 4.74 And















173.0 173.4 0.5 0.51 505.00 2.20 0.14 0.04 7.69 DDH26-245 118.4 121.2 2.8 3.03 223.94 0.62 3.47 3.83 6.90 Including















119.2 120.1 0.9 8.30 611.00 1.56 7.98 6.76 18.05 And















123.8 126.9 3.1 0.48 64.73 0.48 0.21 0.26 1.62 Including















124.6 125.3 0.7 0.71 144.70 1.01 0.32 0.76 3.21 And















130.8 133.1 2.3 1.49 59.57 0.46 0.02 0.02 2.50 DDH26-246 127.9 149.9 22.0 1.82 87.15 0.43 0.37 3.41 3.61 Including















127.9 132.6 4.7 3.35 109.05 0.68 0.20 12.06 6.73

Including













130.0 130.6 0.6 9.21 300.00 0.76 0.35 12.64 14.80 And Including















134.0 149.9 15.9 1.49 87.03 0.40 0.45 1.00 2.93 And Including















134.0 135.6 1.6 7.99 358.63 1.05 1.14 5.04 13.49

Including













135.0 135.6 0.6 16.10 815.00 2.31 2.82 4.26 27.60 And















136.4 137.2 0.8 3.58 145.10 0.63 0.62 0.81 5.83 137.2 140.9 3.7 1.43 87.24 0.47 0.50 0.96 2.93 148.8 149.9 1.0 1.75 223.00 1.18 0.25 0.07 5.11 TRT26-06 15.0 19.3 4.3 1.08 16.54 0.14 0.50 0.38 1.49 26.1 27.4 1.4 2.59 14.90 0.07 0.99 1.71 3.16 28.5 30.2 1.7 8.92 116.83 0.74 7.19 11.36 13.27 31.3 33.3 2.0 2.73 70.41 0.74 1.65 3.88 4.83 DDH26-SU-14 83.6 86.8 3.2 0.61 33.50 0.51 0.47 0.67 1.53 87.9 92.4 4.5 1.61 140.07 1.25 0.25 0.48 4.21 DDH26-SU-15 No Significant Values















DDH26-SU-16 No Significant Values





































*True widths are estimated to be approximately 85-90% of drilled intervals. **AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0107) + (Cu%*0.8073) + (Pb%*0.1323) + (Zn%*0.1370), considering actual reported metallurgical recoveries of Au 84%, Ag 85%, Cu 78.3%, Pb 71.6% and Zn 48%, at $3,800 US$/oz Au, 40 US$/oz Ag,10,582 US$/Tonne Cu, 1,896 US$/Tonne Pb and 2,930 US$/Tonne Zn.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Details for Released Results

Hole ID UTM WGS84 Z14 Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) Easting Northing DDH26-240 337565 2813110 1,527 272 -18 354.0 DDH26-241 337747 2812908 1,333 335 -8 222.0 DDH26-242 337747 2812908 1,333 310 -24 156.0 DDH26-243 337747 2812908 1,333 297 -13 165.0 DDH26-244 337747 2812908 1,333 297 -35 174.0 DDH26-245 337747 2812908 1,333 286 -21 144.0 DDH26-246 337747 2812908 1,333 277 -11 157.5 TRT26-06 337400 2812688 1,350 339 -19 34.6 DDH26-SU-14 337353 2812463 1,220 336 -25 108.0 DDH26-SU-15 337353 2812463 1,220 340 -54 126.0 DDH26-SU-16 337353 2812463 1,220 313 -25 148.5

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historical mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado polymetallic VMS mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State within a 121 square kilometer land package. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries, grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analyzed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Tahuehueto Mine. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Tahuehueto Mine site and transported to Bureau Veritas' Durango Laboratory, where samples are prepared to a 250-gram pulp and analyzed for Gold by Fire assay with pulps shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks were implemented in the 2024-2026 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, conditions or performance that are based on assumptions about the proposed exploration programs and its anticipated results; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties; success of exploration and development; anticipated time and results of forthcoming reports on the Campo Morado mine; capital requirements of the CME; the CME and targets, expectations and results thereof; inclusion of the Reforma and El Rey deposits in the updated mine plan as Mineral Reserves; and benefits from Campo Morado expansion and structure thereof. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans", expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado mine can be achieved; that consistent and sustainable mill feed at Campo Morado mine will be achieved; the CME will yield anticipated results; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals and economic and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.