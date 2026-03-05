Luca Intersects 7.6 Metres of 16.1 g/t Gold at Tahuehueto Mine - Expanding High-Grade Mineralization Near Existing Workings

Highlights

High-grade intercepts from surface drill holes, including 7.6 metres ("m") of 16.08 g/t AuEq** (14.27 g/t Au, 46.64 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu, 2.57% Pb, 1.19% Zn) in hole DDH26-SU-01 and 5.4 m of 16.00 g/t AuEq (15.49 g/t Au, 30.86 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu, 0.19% Pb, 0.34% Zn) in hole DDH26-SU-03

Results validate the geologic model and are expected to inform near-term mine plans, adding potential near-mine resources

To date: 28 underground holes completed for 6,750 m and 19 surface holes for 3,650 m (Creston Vein and Santiago targets)

Based on continued strong drilling results, Luca's board of directors has approved a 40% increase ($1 million) to the Tahuehueto 2026 drill budget, now totaling $3.5 million

"These initial surface holes confirm that high-grade breccia zones within the Creston Vein system remain unmined below current workings," said Paul D. Gray, VP Exploration. "The results validate our Tahuehueto geological model and highlight the opportunity to expand high-grade mineral resources within development distance of existing infrastructure. With both underground and surface rigs active, and an expanded drill budget, we are well positioned to continue defining high-grade mineralization and demonstrating the broader scale of the Tahuehueto system."

Drill Results Summary

Drillholes DDH26-SU-01 through DDH26-SU-03 targeted a previously untested zone approximately 30 metres below active mine workings on Level 23 and along strike from Luca's successful Phase 1 2024-2025 underground drill program (See Company News Release Dated February 20, 2025).

All three holes intersected the Creston mineralized structure in well developed brecciated veins and confirm strike continuity of the high-grade breccia zone identified in prior drilling, on strike and down plunge.

Key Intercepts

DDH26-SU-01

7.6 m @ 16.08 g/t AuEq (14.27 g/t Au, 46.64 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu, 2.57% Pb and 1.19% Zn) from 80.9 m including 2.6 m @ 25.52 g/t AuEq (25.13 g/t Au, 25.00 g/t Ag, 0.00% Cu, 0.14% Pb and 0.23% Pb) from 82.4 m

DDH26-SU-02

Multiple mineralized veins, including: 1.0 m @ 5.00 g/t AuEq (4.05 g/t Au, 25.20 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu, 0.35% Pb and 1.73% Zn) from 91.9 m 1.9 m @ 6.77 g/t AuEq (1.38 g/t Au, 178.00 g/t Ag, 2.38% Cu, 0.76% Pb, 0.69% Zn) from 104.1m



DDH26-SU-03

13.2 m @ 7.11 g/t AuEq (6.66 g/t Au, 17.18 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 0.25% Pb and 0.65% Zn) from 42.7 m: including 5.4 m @ 16.00 g/t AuEq (15.49 g/t Au, 30.86 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu, 0.19% Pb and 0.34% Zn) from 42.7 m including 3.2 m @ 20.24 g/t AuEq (19.54 g/t Au, 46.38 g/t Ag, 0.00% Cu, 0.22% Pb and 0.36% Zn) from 42.7m

True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of drilled intervals.

Figure 1 and Figure 2 present the location of the drillholes with assay results and Tables 1 and 2 provide summary analytical results and drill collar details, respectively.

About 2026 Tahuehueto Exploration Program

The Tahuehueto property comprises a large epithermal gold-silver vein system with approximately 11 kilometres of known vein strike length and numerous mineralized structures. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth across most modeled Mineral Resource areas. The current campaigns represent the first substantive exploration drilling conducted on the property in more than 12 years, and the first since the addition of key concessions to the land package (See Company News Release dated August 28, 2025).

Luca's 2026 exploration program builds on the success of the 2025 campaign. The program is designed to expand known mineral resources, adding near-term mineable material and defining the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization, as well as to identify additional thick, high-grade breccia zones known to occur within the epithermal vein system, and test multiple underexplored vein systems.

In addition to the four veins that currently support the mineral resource, at least 14 additional prospective veins have been documented within the concession area with potential to host epithermal Au-Ag (±Cu-Zn-Pb) mineralization. In several cases, these targets may represent extensions of the existing mineralized structures.

Overall, the Company has identified more than 11 km of prospective vein structures along strike, compared to approximately 4.5 km of mineralized veins incorporated into the current mineral resource model, highlighting significant exploration upside across the property.

Assay Tables and Collar Locations

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from DDH26-SU-01 through DDH26-SU-03

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq** (g/t) DDH26-SU-01 75.0 76.7 1.7 3.06 58.25 1.08 2.45 9.94 7.56 80.9 88.5 7.6 14.27 46.64 0.33 2.57 1.19 16.08 Including















81.9 86.8 4.9 19.86 21.22 0.00 0.11 0.20 20.19 Including















82.4 84.9 2.6 25.13 25.00 0.00 0.14 0.23 25.52 DDH26-SU-02 19.4 20.6 1.2 0.04 21.90 0.01 3.38 2.36 1.57 50.1 50.5 0.4 0.11 40.30 0.00 12.44 4.47 4.38 67.6 68.6 1.0 0.16 4.90 0.04 0.12 1.20 0.53 72.9 73.7 0.9 0.25 8.60 0.12 0.09 1.10 0.73 77.2 77.8 0.7 1.24 4.00 0.06 0.19 0.37 1.48 78.7 79.1 0.4 2.32 39.90 0.39 2.02 3.82 4.49 80.7 81.2 0.6 1.41 8.60 0.11 0.16 0.83 1.85 87.0 89.0 2.0 1.23 11.10 0.15 0.36 0.90 1.81 91.9 107.7 15.9 0.83 62.71 0.68 0.81 1.31 2.87 Including















91.9 92.9 1.0 4.05 25.20 0.18 0.35 1.73 5.00 And















97.3 102.6 5.3 0.83 61.41 0.60 0.54 2.57 2.94

Including













100.9 102.6 1.7 1.66 52.93 0.50 0.35 1.22 3.24 And















104.1 106.0 1.9 1.38 178.00 2.38 0.76 0.69 6.77 And















106.7 107.7 1.0 0.75 88.82 1.53 0.92 0.20 3.95 DDH26-SU-03 7.5 10.0 2.5 0.02 5.46 0.01 0.41 0.86 0.36 10.0 11.6 1.6 0.09 20.32 0.01 1.74 1.36 1.02 42.7 55.9 13.2 6.66 17.18 0.04 0.25 0.65 7.11 Including















42.7 48.1 5.4 15.49 30.86 0.01 0.19 0.34 16.00

Including













42.7 45.9 3.2 19.54 46.38 0.00 0.22 0.36 20.24 And















48.8 50.8 1.9 1.16 19.31 0.18 0.86 2.48 2.29 And















53.1 53.6 0.5 1.91 6.40 0.03 0.19 0.42 2.15 And















55.1 55.9 0.8 0.74 7.30 0.04 0.25 1.06 1.14 60.0 61.5 1.5 1.72 5.10 0.00 0.05 0.16 1.83 63.4 65.0 1.6 0.67 20.26 0.25 0.39 0.62 1.43 65.0 72.4 7.4 0.39 26.53 0.33 0.82 1.36 1.57 Including















70.3 72.4 2.1 0.43 52.69 0.49 1.85 2.87 2.66 78.0 80.7 2.7 0.05 7.81 0.10 0.08 1.83 0.64

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of drilled intervals. ** AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0126) + (Cu%*1.1931) + (Pb%*0.2333) + (Zn%*0.1919), considering actual reported metallurgical recoveries of Au 84%, Ag 85%, Cu 78.3%, Pb 71.6% and Zn 48% for the Tahuehueto, at $2,250 US$/oz Au, 28 US$/oz Ag, 9,260 US$/Tonne Cu, 1,980 US$/Tonne Pb and 2,430 US$/Tonne Zn.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Details for Released Results

Hole ID UTM WGS84 Z13N Elevation (m) Dip Azimuth Total Depth Easting Northing (m) (m) DDH26-SU-01 337385 2812533 1,259 -40 270 98 DDH26-SU-02 337385 2812533 1,260 -69 288 131 DDH26-SU-03 337385 2812533 1,259 -52 295 90

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historical mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado polymetallic VMS mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State within a 121 square kilometer land package. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries, grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analyzed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Tahuehueto Mine. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Tahuehueto Mine site and transported to Bureau Veritas' Durango Laboratory, where samples are prepared to a 250 gram pulp and analyzed for Gold by Fire assay with pulps shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024-2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

