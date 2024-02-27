Luca Mining to Attend the Upcoming PDAC Convention in Toronto from March 3 to 6, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2024 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention from March 3-6, 2024 in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).

Luca will be meeting with shareholders, investors, industry peers as well as the media during the convention. Luca invites all those attending the PDAC to drop by the Company's booth #2231 Investors Exchange to get the latest updates on the Campo Morado and Tahuehueto operations in Mexico.

In addition, Luca is proud to be a gold sponsor of the Mexico Mining Forum taking place Tuesday, March 5 in Room 107 at the MTCC. Luca will be represented on a panel discussion to be held at the event starting at 8:45 a.m. ET, entitled: "What are the Main Priorities for Mining Companies Operating in Mexico".

The annual award-winning PDAC convention brings together close to 30,000 attendees from over 130 countries for its educational programming, networking events and business opportunities.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines in Mexico. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado mine, is an underground operation located in Guerrero State, a prolific mining region in Mexico. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimisation program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries and grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto Gold Mine is a new underground operation in Durango State, Mexico, within the Sierra Madre Mineral Belt which hosts numerous producing and historic mines along its trend. The Company is commissioning its mill capacity to +1,000 tonnes per day, and key testwork and production ramp-up is underway, to increase production by 2H 2024.

The Company expects its operations to start generating positive cash flows in 2024. Luca Mining is focused on growth with the aim of maximizing shareholder returns.

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Ramon Perez"

Ramon Perez, President

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.