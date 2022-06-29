Luca Storelli and Todd Weaver Showcase Photographic Mastery in Artistic NFT Collections Now Available on Mowsse

Powerhouse Artists from around the world showcase the digital evolution of Photographic Art in NFT marketplace

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The field of photographic artistry and photo-journalism is led by a core group of seasoned creatives who have embraced multiple forms of expression. Two of these creatives – Luca Storelli and Todd Weaver - recently launched forays into the world of NFT art. Mowsse, one of the first independent digital marketplaces for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), hosts the first NFT work by either artist.

Luca Storelli Mowsse NFT Flowering

Luca Storelli is an accomplished artist who has mastered many disciplines in his lengthy career. Storelli's fine art photography has become known across the globe. His work is requested by worldwide audiences, while his fine art pictures are sold online in the United States and Japan. As he demonstrated throughout his career, Storelli is ready for a new challenge. This time, Storelli is bringing his talents to the world of NFTs by minting a series of images that will delight fortunate buyers, beginning with the Flowering Collection.

Todd Weaver is a Los Angeles-based photographer and artist known for his portraits, landscapes, and film experimentations. His first book, "Hidden," is a collection of candid film photos of friends whose identities are obscured by chance. Weaver's second book, "36," is a series of portraits of Los Angeles-based artists in his community. He showcases four different Collections on Mowsse: Seascapes and other Daze off Observations I; Seascapes and other Daze off Observations I, II, and III; and Wanderings.

"Mowsse is excited to showcase fantastic powerhouse artists from around the world in different fields like Todd Weaver and Luca Storelli," said Mowsse Creative Director, Susie Cortez. "Given the fast-changing landscape of NFTs, we are providing more digital and physical assets for artists to offer collectors. The Blockchain is an essential tool for Certificates of Authenticity and provides a viable means for artists to continue building their legacies."

ABOUT MOWSSE

Mowsse is the world's first digital NFT marketplace run exclusively by creatives for creatives. For more information, visit https://mowsse.com.

