Lucas Fink Secures Fifth United Skim Tour World Title

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exile Skimboards team rider Lucas Fink has officially claimed his fifth United Skim Tour (UST) world championship, further solidifying his place among the most dominant skimboarders in the sport's history. Fink's 2025 victory adds to his previous UST titles from 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024, marking yet another milestone in an already extraordinary skimboarding career at just 27 years of age.

The Rio de Janeiro native put together one of the strongest starts ever seen on the UST, winning the first four consecutive stops of the 2025 season. His run included victories at contests in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Ubatuba, Brazil; Nags Head, North Carolina; and Dewey Beach, Delaware.

The 2025 UST season featured six events, with each athlete's top four results contributing to their final ranking. By sweeping the first four stops, Fink mathematically clinched the 2025 UST World Title in Dewey Beach before the final two events of the year.

"I am super proud of winning my fifth world title, marking my fourth consecutive title win," said Fink after the conclusion of the UST season. "This is a significant benchmark both in my career and in the skimboarding world. I am very grateful for Exile Skimboards. They are a big part of this accomplishment, having been my first official sponsorship, now going on 15 years. I won all my world titles using the same legendary Exile shape, the Pro shape. This is the model that many other world champions and skim legends have also used to achieve success."

Fink's victory continues a very successful competitive season for Exile Skimboards, whose riders claimed five of the top ten spots on the 2025 Men's UST. Dane Cameron finished 2nd, Timmy Gamboa 3rd, João Lucas 4th, and Chad Wadsworth rounded out the group in 10th, underscoring the team's depth and global impact on high-performance skimboarding. On the Women's UST, Exile Skimboards riders also claimed two of the top ten spots, with Jaclynn Koder in 4th and Ellen Wood in 7th.

