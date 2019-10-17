Lucas Joins First Bank & Trust Company Mortgage Team

Lucas has 27 years of mortgage experience, most recently with Union Bank. In her role at First Bank & Trust Company, Lucas will assist customers with the mortgage process by helping them understand the mortgage options offered by First Bank & Trust Company including low or no down payment, fixed rate or 100% financing options for construction and permanent loans, renovation loans, interim financing, home equity lines of credit and more.

Ms. Lucas is actively involved in the New River Valley Association of Realtors, and a member of Blue Ridge Church. Her office is located at First Bank & Trust Company - 2695 Price's Fork Road in Blacksburg, Virginia.

She has one son, Kyle, and daughter in law Beth, and one daughter, Elise.

"Sandra is knowledgeable and experienced in the mortgage industry," stated Richard Buchanan, Senior Vice President and Mortgage Division Manager at First Bank & Trust Company. "She is committed to the needs of our customers, and will be a great addition to our mortgage team."

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

