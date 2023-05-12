Lucas LaChance Wins AAM Marketer of the Year

DALLAS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas LaChance, CPA, CIA, lead partner of practice growth at Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), was recently honored with the prestigious 2023 Marketer of the Year award by the Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM). This esteemed accolade recognizes marketing professionals who have displayed outstanding achievements in the field of accounting marketing. Lucas' name was revealed at AAM's annual conference on May 8, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lucas LaChance, CPA, CIA, holds his 2023 Marketer of the Year award.

Lucas leads a five-person team of marketing and business development professionals within the firm. As a CPA, he brings incomparable knowledge to help give the firm's prospects/clients an experience like no other. His knack for collaboration allows him to effectively work with both internal and external partners while building value for all involved - something that truly sets LGT apart from its competitors.

With his own network and the firm's digital marketing approach Lucas had a record-breaking year in 2022 for new business. He was one of the first employees to sell more than $1 million in new business for a calendar year. He brought in more than $285,000 in new revenue, exceeding the year's digital marketing goal by 183%.

"Lucas has not only exceeded our expectations in his role, but he has also effectively become the face of the firm," says Managing Partner, Lee Ann Collins, CPA. "As our most enthusiastic advocate and firm cheerleader, he has played an instrumental role in promoting our brand and establishing a strong presence in the market. Lucas's success in his role is a testament to his ability to adapt and grow, demonstrating the importance of having the right person at the helm of your marketing efforts, and we are so proud of his continued success."

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

Founded in 1950, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) proudly serves primarily Texas clients from offices in Dallas and Houston. Dedicated to serving the middle market, the firm represents a broad range of clients, from individuals to public companies, in a variety of industries. LGT offers traditional accounting, audit, and tax services, as well as various other specialized services. In an effort to expand the services provided to valued clients, LGT has launched two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc.

To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com .

