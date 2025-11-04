Lucas Oil Launches New Hybrid Product Line, Additives Purpose-Built for All Hybrid Engines

Products are designed to address the unique challenges faced by hybrid engines, like frequent stop-start wear and moisture build-up, offering advanced protection where traditional additives fall short

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil, the nation's top-selling brand in oil additives and performance lubricants, today announced the launch of its first-ever product line designed exclusively for hybrid vehicles : Hybrid Oil Treatment and Hybrid Fuel Treatment with HybridShield Technology. The products will be on display at the 2025 AAPEX Show in the Lucas Oil Product booth number A1634 and featured in the AAPEX New Product Showcase.

All-new Lucas Oil hybrid products address the unique challenges faced by hybrid engines and are available now on Amazon. Post this Engineered for modern hybrid vehicles – Lucas Hybrid products deliver advanced lubrication and protection specifically formulated for the unique demands of hybrid powertrains.

These all-new hybrid-specific formulations were engineered to solve the hidden but very real problems new and used hybrid engines face. The products are becoming available as hybrid vehicles are gaining momentum in the market – analysts expect the global hybrid market to grow by more than 7% annually through 2034, with automakers like Ford planning to quadruple hybrid sales over the next five years and Honda unveiling new hybrid models . With more hybrids on the road, and hybrid owners committed to driving them longer than traditional gas-powered cars, there's a growing need for smarter long-term engine protection.

"Many hybrid owners don't know the unique stress their engines are under," said Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil. "When a hybrid is idling at a red light or in heavy traffic, the engine shuts off and the oil drains to the bottom. When it restarts, sometimes just 30 seconds later, it does so with less lubrication. Over time, these frequent 'dry starts' can lead to increased wear and tear, engine deposits and reduced performance. Issues can arise in the fuel system as well, particularly with water getting into the fuel. Since these vehicles often go six or eight weeks between fill-ups, moisture can build up and mix with gasoline, corroding vital parts like injectors and fuel pumps. Our new hybrid products are designed to address all these issues in a one-step solution easy enough for any driver to use."

Meeting the Unique Needs of Hybrid Engines

Hybrid vehicles operate differently than standard internal combustion engines. The frequent stop/start cycles in city driving lead to more potential for premature engine wear, sludge buildup and long-term damage. Meanwhile, longer intervals between oil changes and infrequent refueling (especially in plug-in hybrids) mean fuel and oil sit longer, increasing the risk of moisture buildup, corrosion, and fuel degradation over time.

Unlike traditional additives repurposed for hybrid use, these new hybrid products represent the first Lucas Oil formulations tailored exclusively for hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology.

Hybrid Oil Treatment with HybridShield Technology is a top-fill formula that can be added at any time—not just during an oil change—and works with any brand or viscosity of oil. It's designed to support the lighter oils used in most hybrids to deliver an extra layer of protection.

Start-Stop Engine Saver : Reduces engine wear by lubricating during frequent engine restarts and dry starts

: Reduces engine wear by lubricating during frequent engine restarts and dry starts HybridShield Technology is a proprietary formula designed specifically to protect hybrid engines

Reduces excessive wear and sludge from stop-start starts

Top-off application for ease of use

Increases miles per gallon by reducing friction in the oil

Provides significant cost savings during total life of the vehicle

Extends the life of a hybrid stop-start engine

Packaged in 50% recycled bottles

Hybrid Fuel Treatment with HybridShield Technology is formulated specifically for hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) systems that go longer between fuel cycles. It includes powerful fuel stabilizers and moisture dispersants to protect the entire fuel system.

Keeps Fuel Fresh : Stabilizes fuel during long gaps between fill-ups

: Stabilizes fuel during long gaps between fill-ups HybridShield Technology is a proprietary formula designed specifically to protect hybrid fuel systems

Removes water from fuel to prevent corrosion

Increases miles per gallon and tunes up fuel system

Provides significant cost savings during total life of the vehicle

Extends the life of a hybrid stop-start engine's vital fuel systems

Packaged in 50% recycled bottles

Built by Experts, Backed by Testing

Both the Hybrid Oil Treatment and Hybrid Fuel Treatment are the result of extensive lab development and third-party testing to replicate common hybrid engine conditions, including extended idle times, frequent stop/start patterns, variable fuel usage and long intervals between servicing.

"Our new Hybrid products don't just work in hybrids, they are made for them," said Naomi Furgiuele, Vice President of Product Development. "Hybrid engines are sophisticated and require equally sophisticated additive technology engineered for how they operate. These advanced formulations reflect the expertise of our skilled engineers, chemists and years of testing to deliver targeted protection against the exact kinds of wear and degradation hybrids experience most. Think of them as an insurance policy for your hybrid engine."

Lucas Hybrid Oil Treatment and Hybrid Fuel Treatment with HybridShield Technology are available now on Amazon .

ABOUT LUCAS OIL

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA, Walmart, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Rural King, Tractor Supply and more. For additional information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok. Lucas Oil was recognized as USA Today's Most Trusted Brands 2025 and Newsweek's Most Loved Brands for 2025.

Contact: Lucas Oil Corporate Communications

615.463.3050

LucasOil@GoDriven360. com

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products