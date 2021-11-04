Lucas Oil Now the Official Oil of the Dallas Cowboys in Multi-Year Partnership

"The Dallas Cowboys organization is one of the most renowned and influential sports teams in the world, and we are thrilled to announce this powerful partnership" said Katie Lucas, Vice President of Strategy and Philanthropy, Lucas Oil. "We look forward to our expanded presence in the NFL with the addition of the Dallas Cowboys to our dynamic partnership with the Indianapolis Colts and of course, Lucas Oil Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys and Lucas Oil share common values - family, community and a commitment to excellence - values that equate to making an impact both on and off the field."

In addition to special game day activations at AT&T Stadium, Lucas Oil will be integrated into television, radio and online broadcast coverage of the team, all of Cowboy's social media channels, and will be included in digital features appearing on the team's website and custom mobile app.

The partnership also includes a Lucas Oil presence at The Star and Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The Star is a 91-acre campus complete with 1-million square feet of office space, state-of-the-art medical facilities, luxury apartments, a 5-star hotel and is home to the Dallas Cowboys' World Headquarters. More than 1.9M people visit The Star and Ford center annually.

"Lucas Oil is a tremendous organization known for making the best automotive products in the world, which is why we are incredibly excited about this partnership," said Jerry Jones Jr., Executive Vice President of the Dallas Cowboys. "They share the same drive for excellence as the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, and we are proud to partner with Lucas Oil in bringing a unique experience to our visitors, viewers and fans throughout the 2021 season and beyond."

As part of this partnership, Lucas Oil is working closely with the Cowboys organization on conducting several different philanthropic projects over the next five years. Both organizations have a long history of giving back to their communities and will be teaming up for several future projects and initiatives.

For more information or to schedule an executive interview, please contact [email protected] .

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com.

Contact: Lucas Oil Corporate Communications

310-374-6177

[email protected]



SOURCE Lucas Oil Products Inc.