Lucas Oil Products to Exhibit at the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Expo

The Lucas Oil team will be on-site featuring the company's additive line and new off-road specific performance lubricants designed specifically for use in Side-by-Side (SxS), ATV, and UTV off-road vehicles. This includes a new Synthetic 4-Stroke SxS Engine Oil that leverages Lucas' race-proven engine oil formulation to protect vital engine components in all riding conditions. High-quality synthetic base stocks, premium additives and shear-stable viscosity modifiers blended in Lucas Oil's Synthetic SxS Engine Oil provide unmatched performance when used regularly.

"At Lucas Oil we pride ourselves on continuously diversifying our product line for all levels of enthusiasts, and we're excited to return to Las Vegas, meet with our partners, and collaborate on advancing the aftermarket in 2022 and beyond," said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil Products. "Our 4-Stroke SXS Engine Oil, Transmission Fluid and Gearcase And Differential Fluid are perfect for off-road enthusiasts looking to get the most out of their side-by-sides, UTVs and ATVs."

The full line of off-road specific lubricants are safe to use in all popular vehicle manufacturer brands, including Polaris, Kawasaki, Honda, Arctic Cat, Can-Am, Yamaha, and more. Learn more by visiting Lucas Oil Products at AAPEX booth number A5079

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com.

