Lucas Oil's Strong Partnership with Indianapolis Colts Celebrates its 13th Year

Fourth Quarter T-Shirt Drop – Lucas Oil is showing their fan appreciation by dropping 250 t-shirts into the stands from the stadium roof using small parachutes. This is one of the biggest t-shirt giveaways in professional football. One t-shirt each game contains a "Winning Card" that a fan can turn in at the GearBox for a $250 Visa Gift card. Visit LucasOil.com/ColtsShirt for complete contest rules.

Fueling the Colts – Lucas Oil is the title sponsor of this unique video series designed to give fans behind-the-scenes access to team practices, game day preparations and different aspects of Lucas Oil Stadium. New videos to be added throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Lucas Oil SELFIE STATION ! – Fans can win a trip for two to the 2022 NFL Draft by taking a selfie at one of three selfie stations in Lucas Oil Plaza and sharing it on one of their social media channel with the hashtag #LucasItWorks. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (EST) Jan. 2, 2022 . Visit LucasOil.com/ColtsSelfie for complete contest rules.

"For the last 13 years, we have enjoyed an incredible partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, and it is an honor to be working with such a world-class organization," said Katie Lucas, Vice President of Strategy and Philanthropy. "One of the best aspects of the partnership is our shared commitment to helping others through annual philanthropic initiatives. Working together, we are able to greatly increase our impact and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come."

Lucas Oil and the Indianapolis Colts are making a difference through a variety of philanthropic programs:

Kicking the Stigma – Support for mental health advocacy programs throughout Indiana .

. Colts Annual Playground Build – Lucas Oil and Colts annual partnership to create new play spaces for an elementary school in the Indianapolis area.

area. Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation – Lucas Oil supports Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's AO1 Foundation's mission of "uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God's love for His people."

Horseshoe Helpings – Partnership between Lucas Oil, the Colts, US Foods Meijer and Citizens Energy Group to distribute Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Maniac Foundation - Lucas Oil is a proud supporter of the Darius Leonard Maniac Foundation and its efforts to transform communities through education, wellness and helping families in need. Founded in 2020 by Colts All-Pro Linebacker Leonard and his wife, Kayla, Lucas Oil hosted a fundraiser earlier this month at the Lucas Estate to celebrate remarkable people and organizations from the Indianapolis area.

"Our partnership with Lucas Oil over the past 13 years has been remarkable for both organizations, and we could not have asked for a better long-term partner," said Ryan Lobsiger, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "The excitement they've brought to our organization over the years really shows their dedication to the team, and we are grateful. From our philanthropic efforts off the field to the amazing work they put into Lucas Oil Plaza, we are very excited to have them as a member of the Colts family now and long into the future."

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com.

About The Indianapolis Colts

The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way. Since arriving in Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have reached the NFL postseason 19 times, winning 11 division titles, two AFC Championships and Super Bowl XLI. In our 68-year history, the franchise has reached seven NFL championship games or Super Bowls, winning four, in 1958, 1959, 1970 and 2006.

Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships. The Colts also support current and former players by engaging with them in charitable efforts, helping them leave a legacy of service to the community.

SOURCE Lucas Oil