Lucas Orthodontics Expands South Florida Practice with the Addition of Dr. Lucas Jr.

PLANTATION, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic practice in Plantation and Pembroke Pines, Florida, announces the addition of Dr. Albert Lucas Jr. to the team. Dr. Lucas Jr. is a board-eligible orthodontic specialist and a Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine graduate. He then went on to complete his residency at Nova Southeastern University Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics program.

Dr. Lucas Jr

Dr. Albert Lucas brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Lucas Orthodontics and is excited to begin his orthodontic career practicing alongside his father, Dr. Albert Lucas Sr. "I am thrilled to join the team at Lucas Orthodontics and to have the opportunity to work alongside my father. I am passionate about orthodontics and look forward to providing patients with the highest level of care," said Dr. Lucas Jr.

As a board-eligible orthodontic specialist and a member of the American Association of Orthodontics, Dr. Lucas Jr. is well-equipped to handle a wide range of orthodontic cases, including traditional braces, clear aligners, and Invisalign. He is dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy and beautiful smiles and is committed to providing the highest level of care to every patient.

In his free time, Dr. Lucas Jr. enjoys spending time with family, friends, and his miniature dachshund Ash. He also has a passion for live music, cinema, tennis, and traveling.

Lucas Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice in Plantation, Florida, offering a wide range of orthodontic treatments, including traditional braces, clear aligners, and Invisalign. The team at Lucas Orthodontics is dedicated to providing patients with the highest level of care and helping each patient achieve a healthy and beautiful smile.

Dr. Lucas Jr. Working Hours:

Monday: 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Lucas Orthodontics or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Lucas Jr., please visit the practice's website or call (954) 799-4257.

Contact: Dr. Albert Lucas

Lucas Orthodontics

Address: 8430 W Broward Blvd #400, Plantation, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 799-4257

Website: https://lucasorthodontics.com/

