Lucas Seiler, Propulsion PR Founder, Expands Agency Into Video Production

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning TV reporter, news videographer and founder of Propulsion PR, Lucas Seiler, announces the launch of its own video production and content creation arm.

The new offering, called "Propulsion Live," provides clients with a more affordable way to produce video and enhances existing communications campaigns to powerfully convey creative platforms and efficiently deliver client ideas beyond simply media relations and digital marketing.

Lucas Seiler, Founder and President of Propulsion PR in Chicago Propulsion PR holds photoshoot for client in the design and construction industry near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

"High-quality, well-executed video should be accessible to all clients," said Seiler, who has created video content for Walmart, University of Chicago Medicine, Unified Works, NexGen Health, among others. "Today, outsourcing script writing, shoots and editing should not be the norm of a modern communications company. Video is a crucial component for defining a successful public relations model and clients are counting on PR professionals to create impactful content that can continue to be valuable and repurposed regardless of fluctuating trends and behaviors in their business – so long as the information in it is still pertinent."

Although Propulsion PR was delivering video services for clients before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic shutdowns and social distancing highlighted the need for greater human connectivity through video, whether it's utilized for websites, social media platforms, email marketing, media relations efforts, education or training. It has opened up the door to a more streamlined method to communicate with stakeholders and will only continue to be more effective in engaging audiences well beyond the pandemic.

About Propulsion PR

Propulsion PR is a full-service, international PR agency headquartered in Chicago known for executing innovative campaigns with businesses, issues and initiatives. It represents clients across North America in a variety of industries like Technology, Design & Construction, Healthcare, Real Estate & Development, Legal & Professional Services, Public Affairs, Veganism, Nonprofit & Social Impact, Crisis Communications, and more.

Contact:

Lucas Seiler

3123408576

[email protected]

