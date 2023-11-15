Lucas Systems and Carnegie Mellon University Partner to Solve Logistics Industry Packaging and Sustainability Challenges

News provided by

Lucas Systems, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

WEXFORD, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distribution center technology provider, Lucas Systems, announced today its partnership with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) on new research with potential significant environmental and commercial impact for the logistics industry.

Continue Reading
Photo credit: Lucas Systems
Photo credit: Lucas Systems

The research is focused on developing new and innovative ways to reduce distribution center and transportation waste by optimizing the way packing and packaging of multiple items in a single order is executed. The outcome of the research work could contribute to significant environmental and commercial impact for thousands of companies in the logistics industry.

Worldwide consumption of paper and cardboard has grown steadily over the past 60 years by about 7% year over year, according to a March 2023 report by Statista. Lucas Systems points out that this is five times more paper and cardboard than in 1960.

As part of the project, master's level students in CMU's Software and Societal Systems Department (S3D) in the School of Computer Science will use 3D visualization frameworks, mobile application development, Core CS and Web/Angular/JS environments and work with Lucas Systems' data scientists and software engineers on the architecture, user interfaces, and optimization best suited for solving end of supply chain distribution challenges.

The joint project will contribute to Lucas Systems' ongoing development of smart software to help warehouse workers pick products to fulfill an order in the most eco-friendly and financially efficient way.  

"The entire distribution industry has numerous opportunities to reduce waste and improve sustainability," says Lucas Systems CTO Mark McCleary. "Consumers already recognize the increased amount of material they throw away with each shipment they receive. Consumers are paying for a lot of that waste – and so is our environment."

Over 90% of items shipped in the U.S. are packaged in cardboard.

Lucas Systems' work with CMU could mean a very large potential economic impact for the distribution industry.

Lucas Systems leaders say the solutions to these types of problems are incredibly complex and must lean on a variety of modern technologies and know-how for help.

"CMU and S3D are excited to work with Lucas Systems on this critical challenge. Improving the sustainability of packaging using the latest technologies is an area that we're excited to contribute to," said Travis Breaux, director of the Master of Software Engineering programs and associate professor of computer science.

About Lucas Systems
Lucas Systems helps companies transform their distribution center by dramatically increasing worker productivity, operational agility, and customer and worker satisfaction using intelligent software with speech recognition and AI optimization technologies.

CONTACT: Jill Berardi,  [email protected] 

SOURCE Lucas Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

Lucas Systems and Carnegie Mellon University Partner to Solve Logistics Industry Packaging and Sustainability Challenges

Lucas Systems and Carnegie Mellon University Partner to Solve Logistics Industry Packaging and Sustainability Challenges

Distribution center technology provider, Lucas Systems, announced today its partnership with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) on new research with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.