Lucchese Bootmaker Makes Its Debut at Bergdorf Goodman

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucchese Bootmaker , the storied Texan brand defining American Western luxury, proudly announces its arrival at Bergdorf Goodman , with a curated collection of its men's signature boots. The collection represents the heritage, craftsmanship and modern elegance that define Lucchese and is now available online and in store at Bergdorf Goodman's legendary Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City. Showcasing some of the brand's most iconic styles, each handcrafted in Texas, customers can shop exotic leathers to classic silhouettes. Bergdorf Goodman is a symbol of prestige, heritage and luxury shopping – making it a natural choice for Lucchese's next retail destination and expansion into New York City.

"Partnering with Bergdorf Goodman marks an exciting new chapter for Lucchese," said Doug Kindy, President of Lucchese Bootmaker. "Bergdorf Goodman and Lucchese both work to cultivate uncompromising quality. Expanding our retail footprint into New York City with a partner as iconic as Bergdorf Goodman is both a strategic and symbolic milestone. Bergdorf Goodman and Lucchese share a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and legacy. We're honored to introduce their clientele to Lucchese—not only as a Western brand, but as an American luxury house."

Five of Lucchese's most popular and iconic men's styles will be available in store and online at Bergdorf Goodman: Jones ($2,395) in black caiman belly leather, Collins ($1,295) in black florence buffalo leather, Devin ($995) in tan ranch hand leather, Gavin ($995) in Lucchese's signature black cherry on santini goat leather and Tanner ($895) in chocolate mad dog goat leather.

For more than 142 years, Lucchese has stood as both a guardian and pioneer of Western craftsmanship – an art form that demands reverence for tradition while pushing the boundaries of excellence. The brand's legacy goes beyond just leather and stitch, designed to last generations; it pulses through the spirit of those who understand that a boot is more than footwear – it is a testament to an enduring way of life.

Each boot reflects Lucchese's continued inspiration from the landscapes, legacy and legends of Texas. These designs are not just worn, they're lived.

About Lucchese

Founded in 1883, Lucchese is an iconic Western lifestyle brand based in Texas. Known for its artisan-crafted cowboy boots, the heritage brand also features an extensive selection of casual footwear, custom felt hats, accessories, travel goods, as well as men's and women's apparel. At its over 30 retail locations, spanning from Dallas to Bozeman to Atlanta, the storied Western brand is committed to providing a bespoke experience that focuses on handmade craftsmanship, quality, and style – which Lucchese is known for. For more information about the brand, visit www.Lucchese.com or their social media channels: Instagram: @lucchese , Facebook: @lucchesebootmaker , X: @lucchese1883 .

