Lucd and Edge Technology Group Enterprise AI Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucd, a provider of an end to end Enterprise AI Platform, and Edge Technology Group, a financial industry managed services provider, today announced an agreement for Lucd to provide its Enterprise AI platform to Edge Technology Group. The agreement will enable Edge to train, test and develop machine learning solutions to further serve its clients and extend new offerings.

"We're excited to take a deep dive together with Lucd towards enhancing business performance and driving machine learning into our processes and those of our most competitive clients," stated Jim Nekos, CEO of Edge Technology Group. "The challenge with vast 'big data' datasets is being able to visualize massive amounts of information in an intuitive and secure manner," Nekos added.

Lucd is able to deliver a scalable, secure and compliant Enterprise AI platform for all verticals and markets. By engaging with the Edge Technology Group, Lucd adds an exciting relationship in the Financial sector. Lucd CEO, Russ Blattner, commented that "Lucd is eager to assist the Edge Technology Group. We are very excited to be working with Edge as their business has clear needs and benefits that our Scaleable Trustworthy AI Platform can support."

About Lucd

By unleashing the power of data, the Lucd Enterprise end to end AI platform allows all businesses to conduct machine learning in a responsible way. Lucd builds competitive digital advantage through leveraging data assets; Digital ROI; and providing the ability to exploit market knowledge. Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning providing secure governance and explainability. Visit Lucd https://www.lucd.ai/

About Edge Technology Group

Edge Technology Group is a sector-focused consultancy, exclusively representing alternative investment managers globally. Edge offers fully managed IT services and complete cloud solutions. The company delivers immediate, flexible and proprietary solutions that satisfy the needs of Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms, Family Offices and Asset Managers worldwide. Edge has 8 locations across Asia Pacific, Europe and the US, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, London, New York, San Francisco, Austin and Greenwich, CT. Visit Edge Technology Group https://www.edgetg.com/

