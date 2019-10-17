Lucd.ai Named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucd.ai, a leading provider of Enterprise AI solutions, today announced Lucd is included on the list of "Cool Vendors" in the Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response report by Gartner, Inc.

The Lucd AI Enterprise platform uniquely delivers a market leading solution that meets the needs of the businesses as they move through the Digital Transformation journey. Lucd helps shorten the Enterprise AI adoption process by enabling and delivering the proper AI governance and explainability associated with the new outcomes delivered. Lucd is excited to bring these transformative capabilities to the market by making Artificial Intelligence easier.

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner confirmation of our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of information to improve business performance," said Russ Blattner CEO of Lucd.ai. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap. With our launch of Enterprise AI platform Governance and Explainability functionality, Lucd.ai is delivering a truly revolutionary product that will change the face of the Enterprise AI industry and further enhance our market position."

About Lucd

By unleashing the power of data, the Lucd Enterprise end to end AI platform allows all businesses to conduct machine learning in a responsible way. Lucd builds competitive digital advantage through leveraging data assets, Digital ROI, and providing the ability to exploit market knowledge. Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning while providing secure governance and explainability.Visit Lucd at: https://www.lucd.ai/

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

