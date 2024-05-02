Lucem Health Launches Reveal for Lung Cancer, A New AI-Driven Solution to Accelerate Lung Cancer Screening for At-Risk Patients

Advanced AI solution augments clinical screening by accelerating identification of lung cancer risk.

DAVIDSON, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucem Health™, a leader in AI-driven early disease detection solutions, announced today the introduction of Reveal for Lung Cancer. This innovative new solution aims to help healthcare organizations improve the identification and engagement of patients at a higher statistical risk for certain respiratory illnesses, including cancers of the lung or trachea, facilitating earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States and the third most common cancer diagnosis. Statistics show that only 6.5% of eligible adults receive recommended lung cancer screenings. This low screening rate contributes to the fact that today, 45% of non-small cell lung cancer diagnoses do not occur until cancer has reached Stage 4, where the 5-year survival rate plummets to just 9%.

Reveal for Lung Cancer addresses this challenge by leveraging existing electronic health record (EHR) data and a proven AI model to flag individuals who are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer after a standard low-dose CT screening.

Reveal uses standard EHR data and an AI algorithm to flag ever-smokers aged 40-89 who have a higher statistical risk for lung cancer.

The solution streamlines targeted engagement of patients who meet US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) criteria for lung cancer screening.

By using Reveal for Lung Cancer for two years, a provider organization can expect to identify about 60% more patients with early-stage lung cancer. In a cohort of approximately 50,000 USPSTF eligible patients, that comes to nearly 140 more early-stage lung cancer cases. Providers also can expect Reveal for Lung Cancer to flag nearly 50% of all lung cancer cases in a typical screening-eligible cohort.

"Reveal for Lung Cancer provides an effective new solution for addressing the deadliest cancer worldwide," says Sean Cassidy, CEO of Lucem Health. "By efficiently identifying patients who are at higher apparent risk, Reveal offers health systems the opportunity to save lives through earlier engagement and treatment."

Mercy, based in Missouri and one of the 20 largest US health systems with more than 50 acute care and specialty hospitals, plans to deploy Reveal for Lung Cancer in the coming months. "For too long, early detection of lung cancer has been a significant challenge, often leading to diagnoses in advanced stages when treatment options are more limited and less effective. We are hopeful the Reveal for Lung Cancer solution will expand our ability to proactively intervene and improve patient outcomes. We are excited about this innovative next step forward in earlier diagnosis," indicates Dana Haynie, Mercy's service line president for cancer care.

Lucem Health developed Reveal for Lung Cancer in partnership with Medial EarlySign. This collaboration shows the shared vision of both companies to provide healthcare professionals with innovative tools for early disease detection and intervention. Ori Geva, CEO at Medial EarlySign, underscores the importance of leveraging advanced clinical technology to save lives: "By using machine learning to identify patients at a higher statistical risk for lung cancer, providers do not only enhance the efficiency of lung cancer screening, they fundamentally accelerate the pathway to care for countless individuals."

About Lucem Health

Lucem Health helps healthcare providers accelerate disease detection and treatment using practical, responsible AI, so they can improve patients' lives and increase the clinical and financial yield from today's scarce care delivery resources. We envision a world in which clinicians detect problems before they become life-threatening and patients get world-class care, everywhere. Learn more at www.lucemhealth.com.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign's clinical machine learning software solutions help healthcare stakeholders keep patients healthier longer. With EarlySign's models, healthcare clients derive actionable and personalized clinical insights from massive amounts of health data leading to potential improvements in meaningful care, outcomes, and optimal diagnostic and medication use. The company's purpose-built development environment enables better decision making with accurate, explainable models supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. For more information, please visit www.earlysign.com.

