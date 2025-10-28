Lucem Health Named Rising Star Winner for AI in Health Operations at 7th Annual Digital Health Hub Awards @ HLTH

Recognized for operational excellence powered by AI-enabled early detection

DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucem Health™, a pioneer in AI-powered early disease detection, today announced it has been named Winner of Rising Star for AI in Health Operations at the 7th Annual Digital Health Hub Awards @ HLTH. This recognition highlights Lucem Health's momentum in helping providers surface patients earlier and streamline care operations.

The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards @ HLTH spotlight the most innovative health technology companies transforming healthcare through technology. In 2025, the awards introduced innovation-targeted categories that recognize companies making the biggest impact. From a pool of more than 1,800 submissions, finalists across a number of categories were selected by a global panel of experts from the healthcare and venture capital sectors. The Rising Star track highlights emerging digital health companies that show exceptional promise, while the Best in Class track recognizes organizations already making significant and sustained contributions.

Lucem Health earned the Rising Star honor for Lucem Health Reveal - a portfolio of AI-powered early detection solutions that healthcare provider organizations implement high impact care delivery programs that proactively engage high risk patients in order to accelerate treatment that dramatically improves their health outcomes.

Judges assessed submissions on core healthcare operations themes:

Workflow fit: Alignment with existing clinical and operational workflows.

Alignment with existing clinical and operational workflows. Interoperability: Use of standards and compatibility with electronic health records (EHRs) and data systems.

Use of standards and compatibility with electronic health records (EHRs) and data systems. Measurable outcomes: Evidence of operational impact, including efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness.

Evidence of operational impact, including efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness. Responsible AI practices: Transparency, governance, and privacy/compliance safeguards appropriate for healthcare.

"Being recognized as a Rising Star for AI in Health Operations affirms our mission to help revolutionize care delivery through the practical application of clinical AI," said Sean Cassidy, CEO of Lucem Health. "Reveal helps healthcare providers implement and optimize high yield programs that transform and save lives."

"Healthcare needs innovation that's simple, easy to implement, and impactful," said Conrad Gudmundson, Chief Commercial Officer. "Our pragmatic approach lets health systems scale high yield care delivery programs with minimal incremental effort. This award recognizes our focus on optimizing execution: when AI is embedded where care teams work, interventions happen sooner, costs stay in check, and patient outcomes improve."

Learn how to get Reveal with no software or deployment costs. Visit https://www.lucemhealth.com/contact-us/

Award details can be found at https://www.digitalhealthhub.org/awards/2025/digital-health-awards.

About Lucem Health

Lucem Health helps healthcare providers accelerate disease detection and treatment using practical, responsible AI, so they can improve patients' lives and increase the clinical and financial yield from today's scarce care delivery resources. We envision a world in which clinicians detect problems before they become life-threatening, and patients get world-class care, everywhere. Learn more at www.lucemhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Concetta Rasiarmos (Amendola Communications for Lucem Health)

630.740.3152

[email protected]

