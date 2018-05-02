Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucens Group, www.lucensgrp.com, the industry-leading disability insurance technology services company, announced that it has appointed Cliff Jefferson as President & Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Jefferson will be responsible for leading the strategy and scale of the operations and customer service teams, while partnering closely with the Lucens Group sales and business development organization.
With over 25 years of insurance experience, Jefferson joins Lucens Group from MetLife where he was Vice President, Global Claims, responsible for overseeing Long Term Disability, Life, Long Term Care, and specialized large disability accounts (STD, LTD and TAM). He previously held executive and leadership roles at Prudential, Unum, and Paul Revere, where he led claim operations and contributed to strategic planning, merger best practices, and leadership development programs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Cliff to the Lucens Group team. He exemplifies our laser focus on innovative thinking, scaling operations through the use of technology, and establishing long-standing partnerships with our customers," said Brett Albren, CEO & Co-Founder, of Lucens Group. "Cliff has demonstrated extensive experience as a leader, mentor, and communicator in the disability insurance industry and is extremely well-respected among his peers and clients. We look forward to the collaboration and continued growth ahead of us as a company."
About Lucens Group
Lucens Group is the leading technology services company providing innovative solutions to the disability insurance industry. As a privately-owned, independent company, Lucens Group builds a bridge between people receiving disability benefits and the insurance companies providing those benefits. With unique disability insurance service offerings, such as benefit validation and settlement facilitation, Lucens Group is paving the way toward mutually beneficial solutions for disability insurance companies and claimants. In Latin, lucens means light. By using technology to create new ways to deliver clarity and simplicity, Lucens Group makes the disability insurance experience more accessible and transparent for everyone involved. For more information about Lucens Group, please visit www.lucensgrp.com.
