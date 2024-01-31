Lucent Bio Introduces Nutreos: A Biodegradable Seed Coating to Meet Impending Microplastic Bans

Lucent BioSciences Inc

31 Jan, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucent BioSciences, a leader in sustainable crop input solutions, announced a groundbreaking innovation with the launch of Nutreos, a non-toxic, plant-based, and biodegradable micronutrient seed coating. This environmentally responsible solution aligns with impending regulatory changes addressing the environmental impact of microplastics in seed treatments, particularly in anticipation of upcoming EU microplastic ban regulations.

Nutreos: A Microplastic Pollution-Free Commitment

Germination results of Nutreos micropplastic-free seed treatments
Nutreos Seed Coating. Microplastic-Free.
Nutreos is designed to address the growing concerns surrounding microplastic pollution while evolving advancement in agricultural seed coating. Unlike conventional seed coatings that often contain microplastics, Nutreos offers improved germination, early vigour, and root growth, delivering uniform crop establishment and nutrition without compromising the environment. The inclusion of iron, manganese and zinc provides vital nutrition without toxicity or microplastics, fostering strong crop establishment.

"As the world looks toward more sustainable solutions, Lucent Bio is committed to leading the charge in climate-smart crop input innovations," states Michael Riedijk, CEO of Lucent BioSciences. "The introduction of Nutreos is the second product line based on our plant-based nutrient carrier technology supporting our mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and climate-positive agri-food system."

Lucent Bio is building the first Nutreos manufacturing plant in British Columbia, Canada, targeted to become operational by the end of 2024, and aims to expand production capacity in the US, Brazil, and Europe.

Lucent Bio is co-developing and conducting trials with leading seed companies using the Nutreos seed coating technology and is expanding its partner and co-development program.

Besides its Soileos granular micronutrient products and the Nutreos seed coating technology, Lucent Bio is also working on a third product line of biodegradable and microplastic-free controlled-release NPK fertilizer coatings, which will be announced later this year.

Learn more about Nutreos at www.nutreos.com.

About Lucent Bio

Lucent Bio is a thought leader in the sustainable agriculture industry. Our commitment to pioneering innovation has led to the development of patented solutions that prioritize environmental sustainability and profitability. Our patented and patent-pending technologies are poised to redefine the future of sustainable agriculture practices. For more information, please visit www.Lucentbio.com.

