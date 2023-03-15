Lucent Bio is the Scale-up Winner of the Thrive Shell Climate - Smart Agriculture Challenge

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancouver-based Lucent BioSciences Inc. (Lucent Bio), an agritech company dedicated to delivering crop nutrition that improves yields and soil health while sequestering carbon, has won the prestigious THRIVE | Shell Climate - Smart Agriculture Challenge in the Scale-up category, with its product Soileos.

Lucent Bio CEO Michael Riedijk receiving the Shell Smart Agriculture Award at the Shell house. Lucent Bio founders, from Left: Jose Godoy Toku, Farah Nour, Michael Riedijk, Peter Gross, Jason McNamee

The THRIVE | Shell Climate-Smart Agriculture Challenge aims to identify and support start-up and scale-up innovators driving the global transformation to climate-smart agriculture practices. Over 300 start-ups competed in this challenge. As a winner, Lucent Bio will showcase Soileos, Lucent Bio's Climate-smart solution, during South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas in a session held on March 12 at Shell House.

Soileos is a soil-applied crop nutrition product that enhances yields, crop resilience, and soil health through improved nutrient delivery and sustained bioavailability. Soileos upcycles cellulose co-products such as pea, lentil, wheat and oat hulls into a climate-positive fertilizer solution. Soileos offers a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional synthetic fertilizers by creating a circular economic model.

"We are thrilled to have won the THRIVE Shell Smart Agriculture Challenge Scale-up Program," said CEO Michael Riedijk. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to highlight how we help decarbonize agriculture with our Soileos smart biofertilizers."

Lucent Bio's mission is to deliver crop nutrition to growers that increases yield while minimizing environmental impact. The Soileos line of micronutrient fertilizers, seed treatments and slow-release coatings helps growers produce more and healthier crops and improve soil fertility. Lucent Bio looks forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions that make agriculture more sustainable.

About Lucent Bio

Lucent BioSciences Inc. delivers crop nutrition that improves yields and soil health while sequestering carbon. Lucent Bio's flagship technology, Soileos®, is a sustainable, non-polluting, climate-positive micronutrient fertilizer created from the upcycling of co-products from food processing including pea, lentil and oat hulls. For more information, please visit lucentbiosciences.com. Soileos is developed by Lucent BioSciences, Inc. and manufactured by Soileos AGT Saskatchewan LP in Rosetown, Saskatchewan.

About the THRIVE | Shell Climate-Smart Agriculture Challenge

The THRIVE | Shell Climate-Smart Agriculture Challenge aims to identify and support top start-up and scale-up innovators who are driving the global transformation to climate-smart agriculture practices. The challenge aligns with Shell's Powering Progress strategy and the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals. Find out more on https://thriveagrifood.com/shell-challenge/ .

