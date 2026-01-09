Lucent Health Names Aadam Hussain as Chief Executive Officer Following Brett Rodewald's Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lucent Health, one of the nation's largest independent third-party administrators, announced the appointment of Aadam Hussain as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

After 11 years of leadership, co-founder Brett Rodewald has retired as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to support Lucent Health as a member of the Board of Directors. We're deeply grateful for Brett's leadership and the foundation he helped build.

Aadam Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, Lucent Health

"It has been an incredible privilege to lead Lucent Health and work alongside so many talented people. I'm proud of what we've built together, and confident in the company's future," said Rodewald. "I'm excited to continue supporting the company's mission as a board member."

Aadam joins Lucent Health at a time of continued growth and brings with him more than 20 years of leadership experience across healthcare and the self-funded benefits space. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA), where he led a national third-party administrator overseeing strategy, plan administration, client services, member engagement, regulatory compliance, and operational execution.

Prior to HMA, Aadam held senior executive leadership roles at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, Cambia Health Solutions, and Change Healthcare. Across these organizations, he guided complex healthcare businesses through periods of growth, transformation, and product innovation and is recognized for his strong operational focus, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to delivering meaningful value for members, employers, and brokers.

"I'm honored to lead Lucent Health and to work alongside a talented team to expand our impact," said Hussain. "Self-insured employer groups are facing unprecedented costs, and our role as a trusted third-party administrator has never been more important. We'll stay focused on transparency, accountability, and integrated solutions that deliver measurable value, while deepening our collaboration with brokers and consultants. I'm excited to continue Lucent Health's mission to help members confidently navigate their healthcare journey while giving employers greater control over healthcare costs."

Aadam's leadership, strategic vision, member-centricity, and deep understanding of employer health plan dynamics will be invaluable as we continue to innovate for self-insured plan sponsors and our broker partners.

About Lucent Health

As one of the nation's largest independent third-party administrators, Lucent Health delivers vertically integrated health solutions, including plan administration, concierge care, pharmacy, and care management. Lucent Health's advanced analytics provide transparency into health plan spend, turning daily data into actionable insights. Through comprehensive and flexible solutions, Lucent Health empowers brokers and employers to design benefits that result in industry-leading member engagement, lower medical cost trend, and fewer large claims.

