LUCI Announces the Launch of the World's First Immersion-on-Demand Personal Wearable

HONG KONG, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LUCI announced the Indiegogo launch of a revolutionary new lightweight wearable headset that delivers an incredible visual experience for movies, games and more. Available now on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/1508b671

The LUCI immers portable Micro-OLED glasses are the first truly lightweight entertainment headset with a high-resolution display that provides a super-giant screen effect for video and multimedia when connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop. The high definition, 3840x1080 display gives the effect of a screen size of 1023" at a 20m viewing distance, similar to sitting in a theater. Native 3D effects and 3DoF (three degrees of freedom) motion, eliminates ghosting and screen door effects which are common with other displays. With LUCI, movies, games and streaming content becomes an impressively immersive experience.

Unlike other personal video headsets on the market that are bulky and expensive, LUCI is made with portability, travel, and comfort in mind. They are ergonomically designed with a curved shaped and nanotech cotton cushions. They are very lightweight at 180g and are comfortable to wear for longer viewing sessions.

"Our goal was to make the most lightweight and comfortable wearable on the market that would allow users to enjoy their multimedia with an incredible visual experience. LUCI immers combines high tech materials for comfort and a high definition display for a big-screen experience that users can take with them anywhere," says Kirin Li, CEO of LUCI.

LUCI can be worn over eyeglasses for convenience and uses a clever modular design that gives users three options for wearing glasses only, adding the headband, and adding the crown. This unique design makes the headset particularly useful for travel as the glasses only mode provides a lightweight solution for personal theatre that is not much larger than a traditional pair of sunglasses.

Designed to tether to mobile devices, LUCI uses the latest USB-C connection to connect to laptops, smartphones, and tablets and gaming devices such as PS4, Switch and others can use an HDMI cable. Apple devices can connect when using an adapter. LUCI was made to provide a better experience for streaming media and also includes an APP with exclusive content in 2D, 3D, 4K, 8K, and 360°.

The impressive LUCI immers wearables are a logical next step in immersive personal entertainment. They are the most portable and comfortable wearable on the market and deliver an unparalleled big-screen experience anytime and anywhere.

LUCI immers is available now on Indiegogo with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/1508b671

Media Contact: info@luci.one

