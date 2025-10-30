Lucia Gray Launches the First-Ever Design-Led Pill Organizer with a Custom AirTag Compartment -- Merging Wellness, Aesthetics, and Peace of Mind

As the only modern pillbox designed with a precision Apple AirTag or MiLi LiTag compartment, Lucia Gray blends smart functionality with cosmetics-inspired elegance — bringing the look of a luxury beauty compact to everyday wellness.

SYDNEY, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Lucia Gray™, an Australian wellness accessories brand known for its design-led approach, has unveiled The Stylish Pill Box™ — a 7-day organizer that transforms medication and vitamin management into an intentional act of self-care and style.

Designed to be seen, not hidden, The Stylish Pill Box™ is the only pill organizer on the market featuring a precision-engineered compartment perfectly shaped to hold an Apple AirTag or MiLi LiTag (Android) — allowing users to track and locate their health essentials anywhere, with ease and confidence.

Crafted with a sleek, cosmetics-inspired silhouette reminiscent of a luxury beauty compact, it fits effortlessly into handbags, gym bags, and travel kits — a stylish alternative to the bulky, clinical pillboxes of the past. Each organizer features clearly labeled, tightly sealed compartments for every day of the week, keeping supplements fresh, secure, and organized.

"I created Lucia Gray to design wellness products people are proud to use," said Liane Cooper, founder and designer of Lucia Gray™. "After being diagnosed with Hashimoto's and later thyroid cancer, I began taking daily medication for life — and realized how uninspired and clinical most pill organizers were. The Stylish Pill Box™ brings confidence and design to something most people hide away. It's proof that caring for your health can be both intentional and beautiful."

Thoughtful by Design

Custom AirTag/LiTag compartment: A discreet, precisely shaped slot in the cap ensures you'll never misplace your pill organizer — ideal for travel or busy lifestyles.





Cosmetics-inspired design: With its smooth, minimalist exterior and opaque, non-transparent shell, The Stylish Pill Box™ looks like a beauty compact, not a medical tool. Available in Metallic Champagne Gold, Metallic Wild Berry, and Matte Black, the collection pairs soft metallic tones that exude modern femininity with a sleek matte black finish designed for universal appeal.





Practical elegance: Seven individually labeled and secure compartments each holding up to four extra-large capsules or seven large pills per day, keeping contents organized and fresh while combining everyday functionality with timeless design.





Seven individually labeled and secure compartments each holding up to , keeping contents organized and fresh while combining everyday functionality with timeless design. Travel-friendly: Lightweight, durable, and compact — created for anyone who values simplicity and sophistication on the go.

Lucia Gray™ leads a growing movement where wellness meets design — creating elevated, everyday accessories that bring intention, beauty, and peace of mind to modern routines.

Availability

The Stylish Pill Box™ is available now at www.luciagray.com, with international shipping offered.

Retail Price: AUD 44.99 (≈ USD 31)

Colors: Metallic Champagne Gold • Metallic Wild Berry • Matte Black

Shipping: Free Australia-wide for orders over AUD 100

About Lucia Gray™

Lucia Gray™ is an Australian wellness accessories brand redefining the intersection of beauty and function. Designed for those who value aesthetics and intention, the brand creates timeless essentials that turn everyday moments into something extraordinary. As the creator of The Stylish Pill Box™, Lucia Gray™ is reimagining wellness routines with effortless style, thoughtful design, and confidence.

For more information, visit www.luciagray.com or follow @luciagraystudios on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Liane Cooper

Founder

[email protected]

+61 411 400 305

