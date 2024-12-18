Lucia Health Guidelines Initiates Clinical Study Evaluating its Lucia Health Coach Generative AI Agent for Educating and Supporting Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

Pilot study testing innovative agent designed to provide guideline-concordant education believed to be the first clinical study to evaluate an AI Agent with actual AFib patients

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucia Health Guidelines announces the enrollment of the first eight subjects in a clinical study to assess the effectiveness of Lucia Health Coach, the company's proprietary generative AI Agent, to improve education and support for people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The study, "Patient Perceived Empathy of an AI Chatbot for Atrial Fibrillation Education" (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06684457), focuses on enhancing patient understanding, empathy and adherence to treatment plans.

This single-site pilot study at a leading U.S. medical center will investigate how a digital health solution rooted in evidence-based guidelines can deliver empathetic and tailored education for patients managing the challenges of AFib. Some of the most critical issues facing these patients are delayed referral to an electrophysiologist and poor medication adherence, both of which are serious problems that heighten the importance of education in fostering behavioral change and improving outcomes. By combining cutting-edge technology with trusted clinical insight, Lucia Health Coach seeks to bridge critical gaps in patient understanding and support while enhancing treatment adherence and clinical outcomes. Lucia Health Coach is designed to provide patients with a personalized, empathetic experience while ensuring they receive the most accurate and reliable information.

"Enrolling subjects in this pilot study is a major step forward for those afflicted by AFib and for our company. Indeed, we believe this is the first clinical study evaluating an AI Agent with actual AFib patients," said GilAnthony Ungab, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Lucia Health Guidelines. "Healthcare providers often struggle to provide ongoing patient education and support due to limited resources, which contributes to poor adherence to medical guidelines. Lucia Health Coach is designed to empower patients by addressing critical gaps in education and support. We're excited to learn from this study as we advance our mission to provide real-time, guideline-based treatment starting with AFib and the prevention of stroke."

Dr. Ungab added: "A key advantage of the Lucia Health Coach AI Agent is its access to Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) guidelines and HRS-curated patient education material for training. This not only ensures the platform provides trusted, physician-approved information, but also enhances credibility while providing patients with up-to-date advice that's aligned with best practices. Lucia's generative AI Agent explains treatment options and empowers patients to manage their condition more effectively, providing simple fifth grade-level answers with multilingual capabilities, thus making patient education accessible and inclusive for all. In time, we expect that the Lucia Health Coach AI Agent will integrate within hospital workflows and become a much-needed daily patient assistant."

AFib is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, including about six million in the U.S., a number expected to double to 12.1 million by 2030. Among the most critical issues facing these patients is poor treatment adherence, particularly to blood thinners. About 50-60% of AFib patients are prescribed blood thinners, but only 50% of them have adequate adherence, significantly increasing the risk of strokes and other complications.

This single-center, cross-sectional, open-label pilot study will evaluate how effectively Lucia Health Coach AI Agent conveys empathy and trust while helping patients learn about AFib management, from understanding their condition to exploring treatment options, lifestyle adjustments and referral pathways. By leveraging AI alongside content derived from trusted HRS guidelines, the platform aims to transform patient engagement and improve health outcomes at scale. The study is expected to enroll 40 subjects with final data collected for the primary endpoint in June 2025.

