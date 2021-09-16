Lucid Air Officially EPA-Rated at 520 Miles of Range

One of two distinct versions of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, the Dream Edition Range embodies Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing efficiency, achieving 520 miles of range while still delivering 933 horsepower. It sits alongside the 1,111 horsepower Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and the 800 horsepower Grand Touring versions, which have also now received their official EPA range ratings.

"I'm delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid's world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next generation EV has truly arrived!"

Supporting the official EPA range ratings, Lucid recently completed a real-world first drive with Motor Trend featuring a pair of Dream Edition Range cars. A Motor Trend journalist and Lucid's CEO drove separate cars from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds and then across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid's global headquarters, all without stopping to charge and with plenty of range remaining on each vehicle. This range run further supports the EPA's laboratory-based range estimates and showcases the real-world capability to drive over 500 miles on a single charge.

Several other versions of Lucid Air have also received their official EPA range ratings, including the Dream Edition Performance and Grand Touring versions on both 19" and 21" wheels. Taken as a whole, these Lucid Air models now occupy the top six positions for overall EPA range ratings among all EVs, as well as the highest MPGe ratings in the Large vehicle class. The official EPA ratings are available at www.fueleconomy.gov.



EPA Range Power Lucid Air Dream Edition Range



Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19" wheels) 520 miles 933 hp Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21" wheels) 481 miles





Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance



Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19" wheels) 471 miles 1,111 hp Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21" wheels) 451 miles





Lucid Air Grand Touring



Lucid Air Grand Touring (19" wheels) 516 miles 800 hp Lucid Air Grand Touring (21" wheels) 469 miles

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Lucid Air features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin this year.

