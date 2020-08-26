Lucid Air's "Space-Concept" Design Takes Full Advantage of Lucid's Miniaturized EV Drivetrain and Compact 113kWh Battery Pack to Deliver Class-Leading Interior Space

This achievement reflects a revolutionary and innovative approach to automotive layout and engineering packaging called the Lucid Space Concept, which capitalizes upon the miniaturization of Lucid's in-house developed EV drivetrain and battery pack to optimize interior cabin space within Lucid Air's relatively compact exterior footprint. This extends the philosophy of hyper-efficiency embedded in every facet of Lucid Air from energy efficiency to spatial efficiency, delivering an unprecedented combination of range, practicality, performance, and comfort.

With the Lucid Space Concept implemented from the inception of its development, Lucid Air is the first EV designed from the ground up around the spatial benefits enabled by the miniaturization of an electric drivetrain and battery pack. This provides remarkable passenger space for the exterior size of the vehicle, combined with surprising storage volume. Created in parallel with the in-house development of Lucid's powerful, efficient, and miniaturized drivetrain, the Lucid Air is a luxury, all-electric sedan with an estimated EPA range of up to 517 miles as well as up to 1,000 horsepower available from its dual-motor architecture.

"It's relatively easy to achieve more range by adding progressively more batteries, but gaining 'dumb range' that way increases weight and cost, and reduces interior space," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "Lucid Air has achieved its remarkable range whilst also reducing battery size through its in-house technology, resulting in a breakthrough in overall vehicle-level efficiency."

"By pursuing this 'smart range' approach, Lucid shall not only be able to offer the Air with this unprecedented absolute range, but also offer future models that achieve competitive range from proportionately smaller battery packs, thereby saving cost, weight, and space. Lucid's breakthrough is not merely just a few percent; we are talking about a significant improvement, which I shall cover further on September 9th. This represents a true breakthrough and what excites me the most for the future and for Lucid's role in advancing electrification and sustainable mobility," Rawlinson added.

In addition to unprecedented interior passenger space for its compact exterior footprint, the Lucid Air also features the largest frunk ever offered in a production EV, with a capacity of over 280 liters, which is 89 percent larger than the current leader in the Lucid Air's vehicle class and 40 percent larger than the current EV leader in the SUV class. In combination with its trunk, Lucid Air offers a total of 739 liters of luggage space, best in class for both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles by some margin.

The luxurious space and comfort realized by the Lucid Space Concept layout become tangible once inside the Lucid Air. With the LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform) skateboard platform, integrating Lucid's race-proven battery technology beneath, and airy full Canopy Glass Roof above, occupants of Lucid Air will enjoy an unparalleled experience.

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online reveal on September 9, 2020. In addition to the vehicle's final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of over 500 miles of range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in early 2021.

Media Contact

Andrew Hussey

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucid Motors

Related Links

http://www.lucidmotors.com

