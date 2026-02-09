Lucid Announces Appointment of Neil Marsons as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced Neil Marsons has joined the organization as the Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. Bringing more than 20 years of experience to the role, Marsons will be responsible for expanding and strengthening the company's global supply chain, as well as closely partnering across the organization to support production at the company's facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Marsons served as the Group Chief Procurement Officer at Rolls Royce, where he was responsible for global procurement and supply chain across civil aerospace, defense, power systems, submarines, and small nuclear reactor businesses. Prior to his position at Rolls Royce, Marsons was Group Executive Director for global procurement, supply chain and manufacturing at JCB. He also held multiple executive supply chain positions at Jaguar Land Rover, where he helped the company navigate the global chip shortage during the 2020 pandemic.

Over the past six months, Marsons served in an advisory capacity to Lucid, supporting the company's supply chain strategy. In his new full-time role at the company, he will report to Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff.

"As we prepare Lucid for its next phase of growth and focus on optimizing resources on a path toward profitability, Neil's decades of leadership will help strengthen the reliability, performance, and cost efficiency of our supply chain," said Winterhoff. "In today's dynamic environment, supply chain excellence is critical to success, and in his short time at Lucid, Neil has already positively impacted our team, helping drive greater cost discipline and execution."

"Lucid's technology and innovation truly set it apart, and I'm thrilled to join at such an exciting moment in the company's journey," said Marsons. "As the company prepares for the launch of its midsize platform vehicles and accelerates global expansion, my team and I are committed to driving disciplined execution, effectively managing supply chains, and realizing operational excellence."

Also, Claudia Gast, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, who oversaw supply chain as part of her role, will be departing Lucid to pursue other opportunities. Lucid thanks her for all of her contributions and wishes her the best in the future.

Today's news and appointment of Marsons follows recent changes and appointments designed to accelerate growth, streamline decision-making, and enhance accountability as the company scales globally. This includes the appointment of Marnie Levergood, Senior Vice President, Quality and the promotions of Emad Dlala to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Digital, and Erwin Raphel to Senior Vice President of Global Revenue.

