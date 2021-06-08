Lucid Announces Lucidspark Integration with Smartsheet

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , with Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work.

The Lucidspark Cards for Smartsheet integration enables agile teams to leverage the power of visuals to take their project planning to the next level. Users can collaborate visually in brainstorming and ideation sessions, and seamlessly turn those ideas into tasks, deliverables and project plans in Smartsheet. The bidirectional sync between Lucidspark and Smartsheet also allows users to avoid project discrepancies, keeping teams aligned and moving forward.

"Our goal is to help teams stay creative, productive and aligned in the next normal of remote and hybrid work by providing powerful solutions that foster creativity and productivity," said Karl Sun, CEO and co-founder at Lucid. "With this integration, we are excited to empower distributed teams with the ability to move seamlessly between ideation and project management so users can more quickly and easily innovate and drive business forward."

"Our partnership with Lucid provides a powerful way to visualize business-critical workflows as many organizations look to adopt new tools to work together creatively in real-time," said Gene Farrell, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Smartsheet. "By combining Lucidspark Cards with Smartsheet workflows, we're not only enabling teams to collaborate visually but continue to move from idea to impact faster and ultimately drive innovation."

Smartsheet users can utilize this integration with Lucidspark to:

Quickly convert brainstorming sessions from Lucidspark into project plans in Smartsheet

Seamlessly transform new ideas into tasks and deliverables for upcoming projects

Easily convert shapes into Smartsheet tasks or create new ones directly from Lucidspark

Update plans across both Lucidspark and Smartsheet with the bidirectional sync

Import existing Smartsheet tasks into Lucidspark to visualize and prioritize action items

Learn more about how to access the Lucidspark Cards for Smartsheet integration on Lucidspark.com .

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucid products, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

About Lucid

Lucid is the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application that empowers teams to clarify complexity, align their insights, and build the future—faster. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

