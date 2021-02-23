Lucid Announces Miro Import For Lucidspark

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced today that its virtual whiteboard Lucidspark now has the capability to import Miro boards. This functionality not only makes it easy for users to migrate to Lucidspark and consolidate their tech stack, but it also allows them to take advantage of the full Lucid visual collaboration suite, which includes Lucid's best-in-class security and compliance.

"Since the launch of Lucidspark in October, we have seen a deluge of users and companies eager to move from Miro onto Lucidspark to take advantage of its superior usability, unique capabilities and best-in-class security and compliance," said Dan Lawyer, senior vice president of product and strategy at Lucid. "This new Miro import capability makes it easy for companies to quickly move from Miro to Lucidspark without skipping a beat."

Users who make the move to Lucidspark will benefit from:

Industry-leading usability: Built on a platform already used by over 30 million users, Lucidspark makes it simple for teams of any size to work together easily.

Built on a platform already used by over 30 million users, Lucidspark makes it simple for teams of any size to work together easily. Intelligent idea synthesis: With tagging functionality and linguistic data searching, users can automatically group sticky notes, shapes, and cards based on themes. This removes the need to manually sort through contributions and allows teams to automatically organize ideas and assign key takeaways and next steps.

With tagging functionality and linguistic data searching, users can automatically group sticky notes, shapes, and cards based on themes. This removes the need to manually sort through contributions and allows teams to automatically organize ideas and assign key takeaways and next steps. Breakout Boards: Facilitators can bring large groups together on a main Lucidspark board and then direct teams to Breakout Boards for smaller brainstorming and ideation sessions.

Facilitators can bring large groups together on a main Lucidspark board and then direct teams to Breakout Boards for smaller brainstorming and ideation sessions. End-to-end Security: Lucidspark helps keep data private, safe, and secure as organizations grow. Lucidspark is built on a platform already in use by thousands of the largest, most security-conscious companies in the world.

Lucidspark also integrates with Lucid's industry-leading intelligent diagramming application, Lucidchart, making it possible to collaborate from initial idea through action plans and execution. Together, Lucid's visual collaboration suite enables teams to collaborate and communicate clearly about the most complex topics, no matter where teams are located, all within one easy-to-use interface.

Learn more about the Lucidspark Miro import feature here or visit Lucidspark.com for a free trial.

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucid products, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

About Lucid

Lucid is the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application for understanding the people, processes and systems that drive business forward. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

