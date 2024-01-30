Lucid Appoints Matt Everitt as General Counsel

Lucid Group

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Experienced international automotive leader to guide Company's overarching legal strategy, as Lucid enters its next phase of growth

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, selected to Car and Driver's 10Best list for 2024, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Everitt as General Counsel.

In this role, Mr. Everitt is responsible for overseeing Lucid Group's legal affairs globally and for providing strategic legal guidance to support the Company's ambitious growth plans. With a proven track record of legal expertise across two continents, Mr. Everitt brings a wealth of automotive industry, government, and law firm experience to Lucid's leadership team.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt to Lucid and to California," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "His impressive legal background, deep understanding of the automotive landscape, and strategic mindset make him the ideal choice to lead our legal department as we accelerate growth in the coming years."

Mr. Everitt joins Lucid after 12 years at Mercedes-Benz, where he held several leadership roles in both the U.S. and Germany, most recently as General Counsel of Mercedes-Benz North America. Prior to joining Mercedes-Benz, Mr. Everitt served as an Assistant United States Attorney and was an attorney at the law firm White & Case LLP.

"I am excited to join such an inspiring company," said Mr. Everitt. "Lucid's products set an incredibly high bar for automotive companies, and I'm energized to join at a time when the company is poised to expand further."

Mr. Everitt earned his law degree from Columbia University in New York City and his undergraduate degree from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, VA. He is based at Lucid's global headquarters in Newark, CA.

About Lucid Group
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

