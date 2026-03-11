Lucid Begins Rolling Out Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ to Lucid Gravity via Over-the-Air Update

Lucid Gravity owners are beginning to receive Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility through a complimentary over–the–air software update, rolling out in phases

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto are now standard on all new Lucid Gravity SUVs

Lucid Air sedans already come standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto

NEWARK, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced it will start rolling out Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto via an Over the Air (OTA) software update to Lucid Gravity owners in North America beginning tomorrow March 12th. The update, contained in the latest version of Lucid UX 3.5, is scheduled to be deployed to Gravity customers in the Middle East and Europe in late March.

Lucid announced that Apple CarPlay® is available for the Lucid Gravity via an over-the-air software update to Lucid UX 3.5.0 that will allow iPhone users to get directions, make phone calls, respond to text messages, enjoy their favorite music, and more — all on the upper right Clearview Cockpit display. Both wireless and USB connection are supported. iPhone and software must support Apple CarPlay. Lucid announced that Android Auto is available for the Lucid Gravity via an over-the-air software update to Lucid UX 3.5.0 that will allow owners of the award-winning Lucid Gravity to seamlessly access their favorite Android™ smartphone maps, media, and messaging apps on the Lucid Gravity’s upper right Clearview Cockpit. Both wireless and USB connection are supported.

"Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are two of the most sought-after features by our customers," said Emad Dlala, SVP of Engineering and Software at Lucid. "We are now providing a seamless connection between mobile devices and the Lucid Gravity. We're excited to introduce these features to Lucid Gravity, which now offers even greater comfort and convenience for owners."

These updates reflect Lucid's ongoing commitment to continually enhance the owner experience with new features with meaningful improvements that arrive seamlessly over the air.

Apple CarPlay®

After installing the latest update in their Lucid Gravity, drivers can connect their iPhone® to make phone calls, listen to their favorite music apps, get directions, send messages, use their voice to talk to Siri, and more — all with the familiarity of CarPlay on the Clearview Cockpit display. Both wireless and USB connections are supported.

Android Auto

Owners of the award-winning Lucid Gravity can now seamlessly access their favorite Android™ smartphone maps, media, and messaging apps on the Lucid Gravity's upper right Clearview Cockpit. Both wireless and USB connection are supported, subject to mobile device and operations system version.1

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

