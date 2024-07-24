Lucid Bots Acquires Avianna, Enhancing AI and Autonomous Operations in Robots that Make Cleaning Easier

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of robotics has never been more lucid as Lucid Bots, a pioneer in robotics, announces the acquisition of Avianna, an AI company that enables robots to understand human language and operate autonomously. This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in Lucid Bots' mission to create intelligent, productive, and responsible robots integrated into daily life.

Andrew Ashur, founder of Lucid Bots, explains, "This is the ChatGPT moment for robotics. Previously, robots had been controlled manually by joysticks or you needed a strong background in engineering to program robotic actions. With Avianna, our customers will be able to interact with our robots through natural language, making automation more accessible and intuitive."

"The true magic of robots lies in their ability to extend our reach, not replace our touch, however, robots need to be simple and easy-to-use to unlock mass-market adoption and value. This partnership with Avianna is the key to creating a future where robots can be a collaborative part of the workforce for the general population." - Andrew Ashur, Founder of Lucid Bots

Lucid Bots envisions a future where robots are partners in progress, handling heavy work while humans focus on innovation, empathy, and wellness. The collaboration with Avianna, founded by Vic Pellicano, merges software, AI, and mechanical systems to revolutionize robot interactions with the world. Pellicano adds, "Technology has always played a role in uplifting humanity. We stand at the precipice of another such transformation, and we are excited to be a driving force to unlocking newfound efficiencies and safety for dirty and dangerous jobs."

"Our partnership with Lucid represents a significant step forward in our mission to make robots smarter, more autonomous, and collaborative. Together, we are empowering customers by simplifying their operations and allowing them to control their robots through simple language." -Vic Pellicano, founder of Avianna.

A Brighter Future, Built in America

This groundbreaking partnership is proudly rooted in America, with Lucid Bots' headquarters in Charlotte, NC. By keeping its operations domestic, Lucid Bots emphasizes data privacy, security, and ethical standards, distinguishing itself from global robotic companies that may pose privacy risks. Building and deploying robots in the US ensures that stringent regulatory standards are met and that innovations contribute to the local economy. Lucid Bots introduced its first robot, the Sherpa® cleaning drone, in 2019, and is now tackling surface cleaning with Lavo Bot™. Both products address the challenges that business owners and workers face every day including labor fatigue and unsafe jobs, all while improving efficiency. With Avianna, Lucid Bots' will add communication and automation to their arsenal of benefits to their customers. With Avianna technology, Lucid Bots' end users will be able to talk to their Sherpa and Lavo Bot through voice command and chat.

With an aging population and a growing shortage of people willing to perform manual labor, Lucid Bots is addressing critical societal needs. Its robots are already deployed nationwide, having completed thousands of missions. The integration of Avianna's technology will supercharge these efforts, offering a glimpse into a future where robots are a meaningful, responsible, and productive part of human society. This commitment to American values and technological excellence reinforces Lucid Bots' dedication to creating solutions that are not only innovative but also ethically sound and economically beneficial for the country. Lucid Bots and Avianna are building a brighter future, redefining our relationship with technology and our customers while crafting a narrative of progress where robots and humans coexist harmoniously.

Pioneering Leaders, Inspiring Stories: Meet Andrew and Vic

Andrew Ashur, the catalytic force behind Lucid Bots, didn't start with an army of engineers. His journey began in college, where he taught himself to build drones from scratch, diving deep into every necessary skill and technology. Andrew's commitment was so unwavering that in the early years, he fasted for days to save money to buy drone parts. He has cleaned hundreds of properties, both by hand and with robots, to understand the industry from the inside out. "Our robots are designed with real, practical knowledge," Ashur emphasizes. "They are born from sweat, grit, and an intimate understanding of the problems we are solving."

Vic Pellicano's life narrative is a testament to human resilience. Early parental loss forced him to abandon law school and face the realities of homelessness, living out of his car. This hardship, however, didn't break his spirit. Starting in an entry level position at a manufacturing company, Vic taught himself software development and business strategy, building his own company from these humble beginnings which he eventually sold to Oracle. With Avianna, Vic is using his hard-won expertise to pioneer all new AI capabilities. "Life taught me early on the value of hard work and vision," Vic shares. "These are values we inject into every line of code at Avianna." Vic continues to bring his entrepreneurial magic with another enterprise AI with Seraf, which revolutionizes the way people search for information at work

Together, Andrew and Vic are more than business partners; they are the embodiment of Lucid Bots' mission. They exemplify what it means to use adversity as a catalyst for innovation and positive change. Their partnership goes beyond technology; it's about creating a future where machines amplify human potential. Learn more about Vic and Andrew's journey in The Lucid Bots Podcast #3: From Hardship to Happiness. The company has also launched Sound Bots, a twice weekly short video segment about AI and Robotics from the point-of-view of the Lucid Bots' team.

About Lucid Bots, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Lucid Bots Inc. is an AI robotics company that is committed to uplifting humanity by building the world's most productive and responsible robots that can do dangerous and demanding tasks. Headquartered in Charlotte, the company engineers, manufactures, and supports its products domestically, which include the Sherpa, a cleaning drone, and the Lavo Bot, a pressure-washing robot. Lucid Bots' products are elevating safety and efficiency for a growing number of customers around the world. Lucid is a Y Combinator-backed company, with investments from Cubit Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Danu Ventures, and others. Lucid Bots raised $9M in Series A funding in May and was recently named a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, designed to help startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and access to the latest technical resources.

For more information, visit LucidBots.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Avianna:

Avianna is revolutionizing the way robots are used, operated, and interact with humans. The Company's products, Mission AI, Vision AI, and Fleet Management, are designed to enable natural language communication between the robot and its operator, unlocking previously inaccessible potential and transforming the robotics industry into a more collaborative space.

© 2023 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and NVIDIA Inception Program are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

