Lucid Bots Inc. Raises $9M Series A to Scale Productive Robotics Solutions

"Today marks an important milestone in Lucid Bots' journey, and we are immensely grateful to our team, customers, and investors as we build upon the strong market momentum behind our robots that enable customers to do more jobs in less time, with less liability," said Andrew Ashur, Founder and CEO of Lucid Bots. "The demand for dynamic robots represents one of the largest market opportunities of our generation, and we look forward to leveraging this investment to accelerate the execution of our strategy as we expand to serve new customers and better support our existing customers."

Lucid Bots has built a capital-efficient infrastructure encompassing manufacturing, repairs, training, and customer success domestically built in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's solutions are redefining the landscape of autonomous commercial-grade cleaning technology for numerous customers across the commercial, industrial, and municipal sectors.

"What Lucid Bots has achieved is unheard of in the cleaning robotics industry – they're able to bring frontier products to market in rapid innovation cycles while being capital conscious. This brings clear sight of profitability and meaningful scale," said Philip Carson of Cubit Capital. "Lucid Bots has pioneered a model where it costs less to build a drone domestically than it would to ship a drone from a manufacturer overseas. These differentiated capabilities, combined with strong revenue growth and a proven team, bring us immense confidence in their ability to win in this exciting, growing market."

Founded in 2018, Lucid Bots' innovative approach to commercial-grade cleaning robotics has garnered significant traction through the validation of a wide array of applications for its robotic platforms. As market demand continues to grow, Lucid Bots is focused on leveraging its differentiated, AI-driven software and sensor platform to expand into new markets. From cleaning payloads that rejuvenate urban landscapes to agricultural payloads that optimize farming practices and delivery payloads that redefine logistics, the company is on a strong growth trajectory to capture the $100 billion market opportunity for intelligent robots to perform dangerous, labor-intensive tasks.

About Lucid Bots, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Lucid Bots Inc. is an AI robotics company that is committed to uplifting humanity by building the world's most productive and responsible robots that can do dangerous and demanding tasks. Headquartered in Charlotte, the company engineers, manufactures, and supports its products domestically, which include the Sherpa, a cleaning drone, and the Lavo Bot, a pressure-washing robot. Lucid's robots are elevating safety and efficiency for a growing number of customers around the world. Lucid is a Y Combinator-backed company, with investments from Cubit Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Danu Ventures, and others.

