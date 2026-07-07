Lucid Bots Partners with Vets to Drones to Open Commercial Drone Careers for Transitioning Veterans

Charlotte-based drone manufacturer joins forces with veteran-led nonprofit to connect certified pilots with real business opportunities in the exterior cleaning industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Bots, the Charlotte-based manufacturer of the Sherpa Drone, today announced its official sponsorship of Vets to Drones (V2D), a veteran-led nonprofit dedicated to transitioning military service members into careers in the commercial drone industry. The partnership connects V2D members with a proven path to business ownership using the Sherpa Drone platform, one of the most accessible entry points into the drone cleaning market.

Founded in 2023 and led by Marine Corps Veteran Chris Lewis, Vets to Drones provides free FAA Part 107 certification training, advanced training in mapping, public safety, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, NIST-standard flight education, mentorship, and job placement support to thousands of veterans nationwide. Members can enter the workforce with their FAA Part 107 license if they choose, and are ready for deployment across a wide range of industries.

For veterans entering the exterior services sector, the Sherpa Drone eliminates the need for ladders, lifts, ropes, and scaffolding on exterior window cleaning, facade washing, solar panel maintenance, and building wash-down work. A V2D member with a Part 107 certification and a Sherpa Drone has the foundation to launch a profitable business quickly. Lucid Bots operators across the country have collectively earned more than $75 million in revenue, with many operators targeting $100,000 or more within their first 120 days of operation.

"Veterans bring discipline, precision, and mission focus. Exactly what it takes to run a successful drone cleaning operation. Vets to Drones is building an exceptional pipeline of certified pilots, and we're proud to be part of the infrastructure that helps them build real businesses when they come home."

— Matt Lowen, Sr. Alliance Manager, Lucid Bots

"The transition out of service is hard, and the hardest part is often just finding direction. Partnering with Lucid Bots gives our members a concrete path forward into an in-demand field where the drive they built in uniform carries straight into commercial work."

— Chris Lewis, Founder & CEO, Vets to Drones

The sponsorship reflects Lucid Bots' broader commitment to expanding access to the commercial drone cleaning industry. The Sherpa Drone is manufactured in Charlotte, NC, and has an NDAA-compliant version, making it a trusted tool for operators across more than 40 states and on three continents. The drone has logged over 6,500 jobs since its introduction and more than 22 million square feet of cleaned surface area in one year.

Veterans interested in the V2D program can learn more and join at vetstodrones.org. Membership and training is free to all veterans.

Operators and businesses interested in the Sherpa Drone platform can visit lucidbots.com.

About Lucid Bots

Lucid Bots is a Charlotte, NC-based drone hardware company and the manufacturer of the Sherpa Drone, a purpose-built platform for exterior cleaning applications including window washing, facade treatment, solar panel maintenance, and protective coatings. Backed by Y Combinator and $20+ million in funding, Lucid Bots serves a network of 400+ operators across more than 40 states and three continents. The Sherpa Drone is made in the USA and has an NDAA-compliant model. Learn more at lucidbots.com.

About Vets to Drones

Vets to Drones (V2D) is a veteran-led nonprofit founded in 2023 by Marine Corps Veteran Chris Lewis. V2D provides free FAA Part 107 certification training, NIST-standard drone education, mentorship, and job placement support to transitioning veterans across the United States. Since its founding, V2D has served thousands of veterans, equipping them with the skills and credentials needed to launch careers in the commercial drone industry. Learn more at vetstodrones.org.

Contact: Kendall Hudson | [email protected]

SOURCE Lucid Bots