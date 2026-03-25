Round co-led by Cubit Capital and Idea Fund Partners brings total funding to $34 million as the company's growing operator network surpasses $75 million in jobs completed and approaches 1,000 robots deployed nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Bots, the leading platform for autonomous exterior cleaning in the United States, today announced it has raised an oversubscribed $20 million Series B round co-led by Cubit Capital and Idea Fund Partners, with participation from Taylor Rhodes, WaterStone Impact Fund, and Front Porch Ventures, in addition to existing investors. The raise brings total funding to $34 million and will be used to scale the company's commercial operations, expand its domestic manufacturing capacity in Charlotte, and accelerate the rollout of its RaaS offering Lucid Refresh — the company's full-service subscription platform for exterior cleaning operators.

Lucid Bots Raises $20 Million Series B to Accelerate the Buildout of America's Leading Exterior Cleaning Platform Speed Speed Lucid Bots Raises $20 Million Series B to Accelerate the Buildout of America's Leading Exterior Cleaning Platform

"We're on an ambitious journey to give software a body to do physically productive work that the world needs and become the USA's leading supplier of modular drones and robots," said Andrew Ashur, Founder and CEO of Lucid Bots. "This capital allows us to meet the massive market demand we're seeing today while expanding our product offerings and accelerating our manufacturing and autonomy goals. The next 18 months will be transformative for our product roadmap and the industry at large."

Launch of Lucid Refresh

Lucid Bots builds the robots, software, and support infrastructure that professional cleaning operators deploy on their jobs. Where a cleaning company traditionally needs to choose between turning down high-value exterior work or taking on the capital, training, and operational burden of robotics themselves, Lucid Refresh gives them a third option: access to a complete autonomous cleaning capability, including the Sherpa cleaning drone, the newly launched Lavo AI autonomous pressure washing robot, Lucid Command fleet management software, operator training, job intelligence, and an equipment loaner guarantee, as a single ongoing subscription. The operator brings the contract, and Lucid delivers everything needed to fulfill it.

"Our customers are running cleaning businesses," said Vic Pellicano, President and Chief Platform Officer of Lucid Bots. "They don't need a robot — they need a way to take on jobs they couldn't do before, execute them better than the competition, and do it without betting their company on a capital purchase. That's what we built. It's less like buying equipment and more like adding a robotics division to your business that you can deploy on any job, any time."

A Platform Built on Operator Success

Lucid Bots' operator network has generated more than $75 million in exterior cleaning revenue using Lucid systems — a figure that reflects the core thesis behind the company's model: that Lucid wins when its operators win. The Sherpa drone platform reduces job completion time by 2–5x, and operators report payback periods of less than two months. With approaching 1,000 robots now in active operator hands, and 93% of new business originating from inbound interest, the company generated as much revenue in 2025 as it did in its first seven years combined.

The company's customer base spans independent operators to enterprise-scale accounts including Disney, Sunbelt Rentals, and commercial facilities managers across the country.

The Data Advantage No Competitor Can Close

The Series B accelerates Lucid's two flagship product lines. The Sherpa drone continues to expand its autonomous capabilities, and Lucid Bots recently launched Lavo AI, a fully autonomous pressure washing robot designed for unattended operation, complete with its own mobile app and proprietary cloud data layer.

What makes both platforms genuinely different is not the hardware. It is the data behind them. Lucid Bots' systems have now logged hundreds of thousands of hours of real-world exterior cleaning across building types, surface materials, weather conditions, and job configurations that no competitor can replicate. That operational dataset trains the AI systems embedded in every Lucid robot and improves with every job completed. The result is cleaning performance that compounds over time: Lucid robots clean more precisely, adapt more intelligently to job conditions, and produce more consistent results than any service relying on human judgment or a thinner data foundation ever could. Every new deployment makes the system smarter. Every hour logged extends a lead that started years ago and widens by the day.

Both platforms are manufactured at the company's 25,000-square-foot facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, a domestic manufacturing footprint that provides compliance advantages under federal mandates for US-built robotic systems and positions Lucid to serve the growing number of commercial and government customers who require it.

"At Cubit Capital, we invest in companies with courageous leadership confronting meaningful societal challenges, and Lucid Bots represents exactly that," said Philip Carson, Partner at Cubit Capital. "The labor crisis in industrial work is real, and Lucid has achieved genuine innovation with technology that empowers workers and creates safer workplaces. Their traction speaks for itself, and we're excited to support a team that's striving for redemptive outcomes by empowering workers rather than replacing them."

"What excites us about Lucid Bots is that this isn't a single-product company. It's a platform defining a new category," said Lister Delgado, Managing Partner at Idea Fund Partners. "By building AI systems trained on more real-world cleaning data than anyone else in the industry, they're creating a compounding advantage that will be difficult to replicate. When you pair that with US-based manufacturing and strong unit economics, Lucid is poised to become a defining leader in the next generation of industrial automation."

"The Lucid Sherpa drone has elevated our business to new heights opening doors and differentiating ourselves from the competition," said Ryan Godwin, Owner of Godwin Facility Services. "We wouldn't be where we are today without adding the Lucid Sherpa to our business."

Lucid Bots is a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and is actively developing its AI and autonomy capabilities in partnership with NVIDIA.

About Lucid Bots

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lucid Bots is the leading platform for autonomous exterior cleaning in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and supports its products domestically, including the Sherpa exterior cleaning drone and the Lavo AI autonomous pressure washing robot. Through Lucid Refresh, the company's full-service subscription platform, operators gain access to Lucid's hardware, Lucid Command software, training, job intelligence, and equipment coverage under a single subscription — giving professional cleaning businesses the capability to take on and execute high-value work at scale. Lucid Bots is backed by Cubit Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Danu Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. Total funding to date: $34 million. For more information, visit LucidBots.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucid Bots Inc.