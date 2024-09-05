Lucid CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 12.

The session is scheduled for 2:35 pm PT and will be webcast live on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.

About Lucid

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900* in the U.S. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.
* Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

Lucid Announces Technology and Manufacturing Day on Tuesday, September 10

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, will host a Technology & Manufacturing Day on Tuesday,...
Lucid Expands Accessibility to the Award-Winning Lucid Air for Customers in Canada with New Leasing Options

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announced today that Lucid Financial Services has introduced...
