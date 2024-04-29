Lucid Diagnostics Partners with the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN) to Highlight Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), is partnering with the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN) to highlight Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month. ECAN, a leading patient advocacy organization focused on increasing esophageal cancer education, advocacy, awareness, and research, was founded 15 years ago by Mindy Mintz Mordecai following the tragic death of her husband of esophageal cancer.

Lucid and ECAN are partnering to spread the potentially life-saving message that heartburn (also known as acid reflux or GERD) can lead to highly lethal esophageal cancer and that esophageal cancer is preventable through early precancer detection. Public service videos highlighting this message and encouraging those at risk to get tested have been running on the iconic seven-story Nasdaq billboard in New York City's Times Square as part of Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month.

"Esophageal cancer is one of the most lethal cancers and kills over sixteen thousand Americans a year. Public awareness of the link between esophageal cancer and heartburn, as well as the fact that it can be prevented through early precancer detection, is lacking," said Shaun O'Neil, Lucid's President and Chief Operating Officer. "At Lucid Diagnostics, we are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Mindy Mintz Mordecai and the ECAN team. ECAN has been a critical voice supporting our efforts to expand patient access to early precancer detection using EsoGuard."

"I started ECAN because of the glaring void in education related to the link between reflux disease and esophageal cancer," said Ms. Mordecai, President and Chief Executive Officer of ECAN. "This is our 15th Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, and we are thrilled to see so many companies and individuals paying attention and advocating for early, proactive screening. Lucid Diagnostics has been a longtime supporter and collaborator with our organization and we are fierce advocates of the Company's mission to help prevent this devastating cancer before it starts."

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device - the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

About Esophageal Cancer Network (ECAN)

The Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization supporting esophageal cancer patients and their families. Their mission is to save lives by increasing awareness about the link between acid reflux disease and cancer, promoting early detection, supporting medical innovation to prevent, detect, treat and cure esophageal cancer, and providing patients and families with the latest, most reliable medical information and compassionate support. ECAN's relentless advocacy has increased the federal budget for esophageal cancer research by more than $15 million in the past three years and is expected drive millions more in the years to come. Visit https://ecan.org/ for more information.

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics