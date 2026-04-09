Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

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Lucid Diagnostics

Apr 09, 2026, 08:01 ET

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available via the Investor Relations Section of the Lucid Diagnostics website or by clicking here.  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the live event.

About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

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