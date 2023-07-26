Lucid Diagnostics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Lucid Diagnostics

26 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid Diagnostics" or "Lucid"), a commercial-stage cancer prevention diagnostics company and a majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ), today announced that Shaun O'Neil, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:30 am Eastern Time at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Investors who are interested in meeting are encouraged to reach out to their representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread testing tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. 

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

