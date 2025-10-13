Lucid Expands Footprint in California with New Sales and Service Centers in San Jose and San Diego

"Customer demand for Lucid vehicles continues to accelerate, fueled by increasing recognition of our award-winning performance, best-in-class range1 , and distinctive California-inspired design," said Erwin Raphael, Vice President of Revenue at Lucid. "We have ambitious expansions plans and intend to continue growing our retail footprint across the U.S. to ensure we continue to provide an exceptional experience for our customers."

Lucid's San Jose Studio and Service Center opened this past weekend with a ribbon-cutting event attended by local dignitaries, including San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, members of Lucid's leadership team, and local Lucid owners and fans. The San Jose Studio and Service Center is located at 250 Stockton Ave., San Jose, CA, in the heart of downtown San Jose and conveniently located between Highways 280 and 87.

The San Diego Studio and Service Center is located at 4141 Ruffin Road in San Diego, just a few minutes from Highway 15, and will open on November 8.

These new locations further expand Lucid's presence in California, with a total of 15 Studio and Service locations spanning Sacramento and the Bay Area to the greater Los Angeles area and San Diego. Lucid's global network includes 64 Studios and Service Centers, you can find the nearest location at https://lucidmotors.com/locations.

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers an experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in locations that underscore the company's unique design aesthetic.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

1 EPA est. range ratings for Lucid Air when equipped with 19" wheels: 512 Grand Touring/431 Touring/420 Pure. EPA est. range for Sapphire is 427 when equipped with standard wheel covers. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

