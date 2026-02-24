Lucid Files Resale Prospectus Supplement

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register for resale up to 69,108,837 shares of its Class A Common Stock.

No new shares will be issued or sold by Lucid in connection with this resale prospectus supplement. The shares were registered solely to fulfill Lucid's contractual obligations to (i) SMB Holding Corporation, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc., with respect to shares issued to SMB in a private placement, and (ii) Ayar Third Investment Company, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, with respect to shares that Ayar is entitled to purchase from a certain forward counterparty pursuant to the prepaid forward transactions Ayar entered into in connection with Lucid's convertible senior notes offerings in 2025.

Registration of these shares does not mean that the holders will offer or sell any of their shares. In fact, SMB cannot sell its shares until March 2027, and the shares under the prepaid forward transactions are expected to be delivered to Ayar in April 2030 and November 2031, respectively, subject to possible early settlement in certain circumstances.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of Lucid's common stock, nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

